Warzone fans celebrate big Season 2 changes but want more from Black Ops 6 devs

Call of Duty Warzone fans are delighted by some of the big changes coming in Season 2, but they want the Black Ops 6 devs to go even further.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has dealt with an increased number of cheaters across both multiplayer and Warzone. The Ricochet anti-cheat was brought in to clamp down on hackers, however, it’s had mixed results.

The COD devs have promised plenty of upgrades to address those cheaters that slip through. Season 2 of Black Ops 6 will, finally, bring some of those much-needed fixes.

Those changes include improved detection for “serial cheaters” as well as improvements against spam reports that leave innocent players with shadow bans.

COD players call for more changes amid anti-cheat fixes

While these changes are welcomed, players have already started asking for more – much more in fact.

“Yawn. Wake me up when we have input-based matchmaking,” one annoyed player said. “Why can’t PC do it vice versa? I don’t want to play people with aim assist,” another quizzed.

“Next maybe a no aim assist option? Controllers play with controllers. MKB plays with MKB,” another agreed.

Some are worried that ‘splitting up’ the player base will just make ranked “unplayable” for PC. Others suggested that it could take a while to find lobbies with the changes and that it is purely a “bandaid” fix.

“And the question now is, are you going to be able to find a lobby? I have tried playing with crossplay off and it took 10 minutes to find a half-full lobby,” one said.

“Can’t wait for cheat makers to figure out how to spoof your PC into making it appear to the game as a PS5/Xbox,” another added.

Obviously, the impact of the changes won’t be felt until they go live and have had a couple of weeks of testing. Hopefully, however, it fixes some of the lingering problems in COD.