Warzone fans argue that Black Ops Cold War’s guns should be removed

Call of Duty: Warzone’s fans are reacting to weeks of meta concerns and bugs by engaging in a large, heated debate about repealing Black Ops Cold War’s integration and removing all BOCW guns from Verdansk.

An active community is a talkative community and, at the very least, Warzone can certainly appreciate a fanbase that has… a lot to say. Across social media, the CoD battle royale’s players have ramped up discourse in the weeks since Treyarch and Raven Software’s BOCW integrated with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare-based Warzone.

Now, following surges on Twitter, and a Reddit thread with hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes/downvotes alike, concerned fans have keyed in on one prominent suggestion: to repeal integration and remove BOCW’s guns entirely.

While this idea may not be realistic one, it embodies a period of frustration with numerous bugs and overpowered gun concerns after their inclusion. As such, the heated argument has found moments of nuance beneath the generally reductionist sentiment.

A meme shared across both Warzone subreddits proffers a simple solution to help the battle royale return to its glory days: “Repeal and replace the Cold War integration.”

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it appears that weeks of stim-glitch abuse, invisibility bugs and, more importantly, Cold War weapon superiority have truly made an impact on the game’s most active fans.

While many commenters do echo the concern, some noting that they “liked Warzone before the Cold War integration,” others have been more accommodating to developers’ efforts.

Numerous fans have gone against the post’s grain, arguing that integration is a good thing and that properly balancing the arsenal should be the goal — not outright removing everything.

At the heart of controversy is the DMR 14, which has dominated the meta alongside the MAC-10 and dual Diamattis within a few days of BOCW Season 1. Now, numerous updates later, all three guns (as well as the lurking Type 63) have all been nerfed twice — meaning the meta is much more flexible.

It remains to be seen if these adjustments will be enough to satiate Warzone’s fans, but they’re, at the very least, a step in the right direction. While perfect balance is as unlikely possibility as Activision fully repealing their new game’s content, there is some middle ground to find in Verdansk.