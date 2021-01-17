Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone fans argue that Black Ops Cold War’s guns should be removed

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:32

by Theo Salaun
Freepik, @drobotdean / Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s fans are reacting to weeks of meta concerns and bugs by engaging in a large, heated debate about repealing Black Ops Cold War’s integration and removing all BOCW guns from Verdansk.

An active community is a talkative community and, at the very least, Warzone can certainly appreciate a fanbase that has… a lot to say. Across social media, the CoD battle royale’s players have ramped up discourse in the weeks since Treyarch and Raven Software’s BOCW integrated with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare-based Warzone.

Now, following surges on Twitter, and a Reddit thread with hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes/downvotes alike, concerned fans have keyed in on one prominent suggestion: to repeal integration and remove BOCW’s guns entirely.

While this idea may not be realistic one, it embodies a period of frustration with numerous bugs and overpowered gun concerns after their inclusion. As such, the heated argument has found moments of nuance beneath the generally reductionist sentiment.

We can all agree on this… from CODWarzone

A meme shared across both Warzone subreddits proffers a simple solution to help the battle royale return to its glory days: “Repeal and replace the Cold War integration.”

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it appears that weeks of stim-glitch abuse, invisibility bugs and, more importantly, Cold War weapon superiority have truly made an impact on the game’s most active fans.

While many commenters do echo the concern, some noting that they “liked Warzone before the Cold War integration,” others have been more accommodating to developers’ efforts.

Numerous fans have gone against the post’s grain, arguing that integration is a good thing and that properly balancing the arsenal should be the goal — not outright removing everything.

black ops cold war dmr
Treyarch/Activision
Even after nerfs, BOCW’s DMR is still lethal in Warzone.

At the heart of controversy is the DMR 14, which has dominated the meta alongside the MAC-10 and dual Diamattis within a few days of BOCW Season 1. Now, numerous updates later, all three guns (as well as the lurking Type 63) have all been nerfed twice — meaning the meta is much more flexible.

It remains to be seen if these adjustments will be enough to satiate Warzone’s fans, but they’re, at the very least, a step in the right direction. While perfect balance is as unlikely possibility as Activision fully repealing their new game’s content, there is some middle ground to find in Verdansk.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile devs confirm iconic weapon coming in Season 14

Published: 16/Jan/2021 16:47

by Connor Bennett
CoD mobile character holding a weapon up
TiMi/Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed that one iconic CoD weapon is coming in 2021’s Season 1 update, and it should be recognizable to any long-time CoD fan.

For years, Call of Duty fans have begged Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Activision, and anyone else who will listen, for a game that takes the best part of all previous releases and puts them into one.

Increasingly, we’re seeing more map remakes, classic weapons returning, and even character crossovers thanks to Warzone, but it’s CoD Mobile that really fits the bill of what that all-encompassing CoD game would be.

The mobile game has maps from CoD 4: Modern Warfare, Black Ops 1, as well as weapons from Advanced Warfare and even Black Ops 3 and 4. With the first major update of 2021 just around the corner, the devs have started teasing what’s coming next, and we’re getting more throwbacks.

Ghost in CoD mobile and the Crossfire map
TiMi/Activision
CoD Mobile has characters, maps, and weapons from almost every modern Call of Duty game.

Even though CoD Mobile is currently, as of writing, in Season 13, when the first major update of 2021 hits, we’ll be back to Season 1. Just like how Fortnite is now Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5.

Regardless, when players finally get to play the new season update, they’ll be able to wield the FAMAS. Yes, the iconic Call of Duty weapon, that has been in a whole host of CoD games is finally arriving in CoD Mobile.

The devs confirmed the news on January 16, tweeting out their first teaser for the new season. “A new weapon is approaching! Can you guess what it is?” they said, with an image and it’s fairly obvious that the weapon in question is the FAMAS.

The name of the iconic weapon might get a slight tweak when it is added to CoD Mobile. The devs have tweaked the names of other recognizable guns before, just to give it a new feel for the mobile game.

There’s also the question of whether it’ll be as powerful as it was, say, back in Black Ops 1. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long.