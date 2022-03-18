Warzone fan returns to Verdansk & finds mysterious “RPG turret”

A Call of Duty: Warzone player found a simple way to return to the old Verdansk map and made a surprising discovery when he did. Located atop one of the roofs of the Downtown POI, they found some sort of “RPG turret.”

Many Warzone fans have been bitten by the Verdansk nostalgia bug lately. After ages yearning for a new map, people miss the classic map and some are even calling for it to return as a limited-time mode.

One player, though, decided they needed to go back to Verdansk and found a simple way to do it. Using the trials system in Modern Warfare 2019, they were able to drop back into the original battlefield.

Advertisement

Once in Verdansk, Reddit’s ‘Western_Digital_’ made a surprising discovery. Atop Verdansk’s bank, adjacent to Nakatomi Tower, they found a “weird RPG turret” – which no one has seen before.

Warzone fan finds “RPG turret” in return to Verdansk

In Western_Digital’s video, you can see the mechanical contraption easily. It looks much like a classic Shield Turret, but with… an RPG strapped to the center. One user responded with simple admiration for the confusing thing, saying “that’s so f**king dumb, I love it.”

While some wondered if this RPG turret is a sign of a new field upgrade in the game files, another user explained that it might just be restricted to the mode they were in. As they explained, “those turrets shoot at the helicopter during the time trial.”

Advertisement

How to drop back into Verdansk in 2022

For those wondering how to get their boots back on the ground in Verdansk, it’s pretty simple. You just have to load up MW19, click on “Time Trials,” and select the helicopter-flying option.

You don’t need to fly the helicopter at all, as ignoring it will delay the timer indefinitely and allow you to walk around and reminisce as much as you’d like.

Even though Western_Digital may not have made a new discovery, at least he was able to tell people how they can get back to the ol’ stomping grounds.