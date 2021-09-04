Warzone fan comes up with ridiculous “Ninja Turtles Challenge” using new Sai weapon

It’s fun to make your own challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone and one fan has upped the ante with a wild one: the Ninja Turtles Challenge. Based on Season 5 Reloaded’s upcoming Sai weapon, this ought to be one of the funniest challenges yet.

There are a lot of Warzone challenges that players mess around with and subscribers force streamers to try out. There’s stuff like the “Protect the President” challenge where one member of a trio wields only a pistol and the other two teammates act like protective secret service members.

Another popular one is the “Floor is Lava” challenge, where players need to stay off the ground at all times (using roofs, ladders, and vehicles to move around).

But a Redditor by the name of ‘KurtC_Reddit’ has come up with a new, unique challenge that requires usage of Season 5 Reloaded’s Sai melee weapon. It’s called the “Ninja Turtles” challenge and it is… ridiculous.

A gang of four, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are composed of four humanoid turtle fellows: MLeonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. And each one wields a different weapon, Leonardo has twin katanas, Michelangelo has nunchucks, Donatello has a Bo (long staff), and Raphael has dual Sai.

Read more: Wacky Warzone bug turns briefly turns player into Machamp

As KurtC noticed, Raphael’s Sai is literally coming to Warzone — joining a number of other… similar weapons. With Warzone’s Dual Kodachis for Leonardo, Cane for Donatello, Kali Sticks for Michelangelo, and upcoming Sai, there are now weapons for every Ninja Turtle.

So what’s left to do is fairly obvious: a challenge in which each player in a squad of four has to use one of the Turtles’ weapons and try to win a game. Bonus points if you do so with a Riot Shield on your back (as close as we can get to a turtle shell, obviously).

The Ninja Turtle Challenge is a pretty funny idea and one that could make for interesting games when Season 5 Reloaded launches.

While it doesn’t seem like Vanguard’s map will have the animals it was rumored to, this could be players’ chance to bring nature to Verdansk in advance.If you want to get a leg up on the competition and prepare for this challenge, feel free to check out our guide on how to unlock the Sai melee weapon as soon as it becomes available.