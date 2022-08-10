Warzone expert WhosImmortal shows off insane TTK LMG loadout for long range

Warzone’s long-range meta has been blown wide open once again, and CoD expert WhosImmortal has shown off a UGM-8 loadout with a faster TTK than KG M40.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded has done plenty to shake up the meta, thanks to a number of major nerfs to some of the game’s most popular weapons. This has continued with regular updates throughout the season, nerfing heavyweights like the NZ-41 multiple times.

This may have players wondering which weapons they should be running to gain an advantage over their opponents at all ranges. Caldera’s vast open spaces often require players to pick off enemies at a distance, so you’ll need a primarily that can melt at long-range.

Luckily, Warzone expert WhosImmortal has shown off a UGM-8 loadout with one of the best long-range TTKs in Season 4 Reloaded.

In his August 9 video, WhosImmortal broke down the UGM-8’s TTK compared to other meta weapons like the NZ-41 and KG M40, as well as fellow LMG the Whitley.

The UGM-8 dispatches enemies in just under 0.7 seconds up until almost 40 meters, which is already well over a second quicker than its rivals. Then, once you get past that 40-meter range, it still shreds in around 0.75 seconds if you hit all your shots, whereas the Whitley has a huge dropoff.

By the time you reach 60 meters, the UGM-8 is killing over 0.3 seconds faster than the KG M40, the most popular weapon in Warzone right now, which could be the difference between life and death in a long-range fight.

“The stats speak for themselves,” said the YouTuber.”The thing is just flat-out nasty.” You can check out his ideal UGM-8 loadout below.

WhosImmortal UGM-8 loadout for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Bernard XL214 736mm

Bernard XL214 736mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel: M1930 Strike Angled

M1930 Strike Angled Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

WhosImmortal’s build is geared around keeping the UGM-8’s recoil under control and boosting the bullet velocity, helping you land your shots more consistently to make use of the LMG’s staggering TTK.

This extra accuracy combined with 125-round mags makes the UGM-8 a real contender in long-range meta, as you’ll be able to deal with enemies almost instantly while having plenty of ammo if you let a few bullets go astray.

If you’re looking for a new weapon to pair with an SMG ahead of Warzone Season 5, this might just be the best option right now.