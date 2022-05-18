Warzone expert Whosimmortal breaks down “easiest” loadouts to use with no recoil

Keeping recoil under control is essential to success in Warzone, but it’s far from an easy task. CoD expert Whosimmortal has shown off the easiest loadouts to use with the lowest recoil in the game.
As simple as it sounds, the key to success in Warzone is choosing the weapon that allows you to hit the most shots consistently. Some guns are far harder to use in this sense, thanks to their high recoil.
If you’re looking for the easiest weapons to use, don’t worry, Warzone expert Whosimmortal has revealed the five layouts with the lowest recoil in Season 3.
Advertisement
In his May 17 video, Whosimmortal broke down the five weapons that are the easiest to use in Warzone Season 3, as well as the best loadout for each one in terms of lowest recoil.
The CoD expert began by emphasizing just how important it is to have good recoil control in Warzone, explaining that it’s more important than other factors like time-to-kill.
“You might have the fastest TTK weapon in the world, but if you’re shooting circles around the enemy it’s not going to matter,” he said, adding that if your enemy can consistently land their shots, you’re going to get “fried.”
Advertisement
He then broke down the five loadouts which are easiest to use in Warzone, with each being geared specifically towards achieving the lowest recoil stat.
Whosimmortal reveals the easiest loadouts to use in Warzone
Cooper Carbine
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Whosimmortal called the Cooper Carbine one of the “lowest recoil guns in Warzone history,” and claimed it is one of the easiest guns to get to grips with in the entire game.
Its recoil pattern is mainly vertical, with only a slight horizontal movement on both console and PC. This makes it incredibly simple to predict where the recoil will take you and adjust accordingly.
The biggest drawback is the Cooper Carbine’s relatively low damage, meaning it comes to life more as sniper support for close to mid-range engagements.
Advertisement
M13
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus Marksman
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60-Round Mags
The M13 has been a popular choice in Warzone for some time, and this is largely down to how easy it is to control at all ranges. Its recoil pattern is the same each and every time you fire it, going up vertically and to the right.
“It’s going to be very reliable, you can’t go wrong with it,” Whosimmortal explained. “It doesn’t have the craziest TTK, but because it’s so easy to use you’ll probably land more shots with this vs an EM2.
“The result is a more realistic and practical TTK that is actually better.”
Advertisement
FARA 83
- Muzzle: Gru Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
While its’ recoil is slightly more unwieldy than the previous two weapons, Whosimmortal still believed the FARA 83 is one of Warzone’s most straightforward weapons.
He explained that the Cold War AR has the ‘S’ pattern that many other weapons in its class have, but here it’s far less prominent.
“It goes a little bit right, a little bit left, then back to straight vertical,” the YouTuber described. “Because of that, you pretty much have to pull straight back throughout and it’s going to feel very consistent.”
He added that the FARA 83 “hits hard” thanks to its impressive TTK, calling it a “win-win.”
Advertisement
KG M40
- Muzzle: Recoil
- Barrel: Resdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Tight Grip
- Kit: Fully Loaded
One of the more interesting weapons to feature in the list, the KG M40 hasn’t really made much of an impact on the Warzone meta since it’s release. However, Whosimmortal didn’t think players should overlook it.
Its recoil is more noticeable than other weapons, but the YouTuber noted that it’s so “predictable” that it’s worth persevering with. It only veers up and to the right, so one movement back to the left and you’re back on track.
“Over all ranges, this is one of the lowest recoil weapons in the game.”
MP7
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: FSS Recon
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Finally, he highlighted the MP7, again thanks to its very predictable recoil pattern that only leans slightly up and to the right. The YouTuber also mentioned that since the SMG is primarily for close-range, it’s even easier to keep the aim steady.
It doesn’t necessarily have the best damage in medium to long-range fights, but Whosimmortal felt that the MP7 is a must-use alongside a better-ranged weapon.
“This is one of the top sniper support weapons in the game,” he claimed. “This thing absolutely fries.”
If you’re struggling in Warzone Season 3, be sure to try out one of these setups. Going back-to-basics with a low recoil beast might be just what you need to snag your next victory.