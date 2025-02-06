Warzone expert warns players about new attachment

Season 2 introduces a new attachment for the AEK-973 marksman rifle, and Warzone YouTuber JGOD warned players that it might not accomplish what players had initially expected.

The Terminator event in Black Ops challenges players to collect skulls to trade in for rewards. Skulls are earned by getting eliminations in multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone, as well as opening supply caches on Urizkstan and Rebirth Island.

The event features 13 rewards, including a new Warzone Perk, Black Ops 6 Scorestreak, and an attachment for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle that transforms the burst weapon into a fully automatic firing mode.

Treyarch explained that the attachment gives the marksman rifle a steady upward kick that players can easily control by pressing slightly downward on the left stick. Still, that recoil appears to be an issue, even for high-skilled players.

Full Auto Mod falls short of expectations in Warzone Season 2

Players can unlock the Full Auto Mod by acquiring 50 skulls. We recommend completing this task in either the Stakeout or Nuketown 24/7 playlists because both small maps give players plenty of chances to take on gunfights and get eliminations.

JGOD unlocked the attachment and tested it in the firing range. The YouTuber concluded that the AEK-973 has a time-to-kill of 871 milliseconds in long-range gunfights and 804 ms up-close with a max magazine size of 45.

“Pretty good bullet velocity, but recoil is a bit aggressive,” JGOD claimed. “Probably fun to use at mid range, but not an AMAX sadly.”

As longtime series veterans will remember, the CR-56 AMAX was one of the best weapons in Warzone on Verdansk during Modern Warfare 2019, but this new attachment fails to reach those same heights for the AEK-973.

Using stats provided by TrueGameData, the Goblin Mk2 is the fastest-killing weapon in Season 2 with a TTK of 649 ms up to 40 meters. Meanwhile, the AK-74 and Cypher 091 both hover around 750 ms up to around 40 meters.

The Full Auto Mod attachment for the AEK-973 doesn’t come close to competing with the battle royale’s top-performing weapons.

It’s unclear if the attachment has more of an impact in BO6 multiplayer, but don’t expect to see the Marksman Rifle in too many Warzone lobbies. For more on CoD, check out the Feb 3 update patch notes.

