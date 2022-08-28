Warzone expert unveils deadly hipfire PPSh-41 build after massive Season 5 buff

Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined the recently buffed PPSh-41 as Season 5’s best SMG, revealing his specific hipfire build.

Season 5: Last Stand dropped back on August 24, constituting the final seasonal update of the Vanguard life-cycle.

It shook the weapon meta up significantly, nerfing some long-time favorites and buffing long-forgotten weapons like the Modern Warfare P90.

Another weapon to be strengthened was the Vanguard PPSh-41. The classic CoD SMG has been solid if unspectacular in Warzone but, with multiple attachments buffed in the Season 5 update, it looks set to be a strong meta option ahead of Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone expert highlights PPSh-41 as Season 5’s “best SMG”

That was the verdict of Warzone content creator Metaphor, whose 27 August YouTube video pointed to hipfire buffs and claimed that it is now one of the strongest close-range weapons in Warzone.

“This gun got buffed like crazy in the Season 5 update and it is now probably the best SMG in the game,” he said. “You can use this gun for any game mode and this build I have set up right now is great for hip firing and probably the best hipfire weapon in the entire game.”

It’s no surprise to see the 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags feature, one of the attachments heavily buffed in Season 5. The full loadout, recommended as sniper support, is detailed below:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03 Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

Quick Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Unsurprisingly given its hipfire credentials, there’s a real emphasis on speed and mobility, with recoil and damage somewhat sidelined.

Given the focus it’s important for players to center opponents well and fire early, therefore giving themselves a gunfight against a weakened enemy.

Metaphor paired it up with the Kar98k but its close-range power means a steady long-range AR like the Kilo 141 or M13 will be equally suitable, and perhaps better for less confident players.