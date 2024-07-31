Warzone expert unearths game-changing movement trick with hidden Season 5 changes

Warzone expert IceManIsaac has unearthed a movement trick in Season 5 that has the power to change everything by all but disabling fall damage.

While seasonal patch notes are often quite extensive, with Season 5 being no different, devs can occasionally leave out a few important details. That’s where Warzone’s biggest gurus come into play as they spend hours rigorously testing for any secrets hidden away.

With Season 5 now in focus, IceManIsaac got to investigating. What he discovered is arguably “one of the most insane movement mechanics in the history of Warzone.”

By “testing every variable” over multiple hours, he released his findings on July 30, revealing secret changes to fall damage that weren’t explained in the latest patch notes.

“I don’t know if this is broken,” Isaac said before diving into the nitty-gritty details. In short, fall damage was secretly changed with the Season 5 patch. Where before, a fall from a height of 13 meters would kill you, you’re now able to go all the way up to 16 meters.

Although that may not sound all too game-changing, “it gets even crazier” when the Mountaineer perk is equipped. “Fall damage definitely got nerfed, but Mountaineer got buffed on top of it,” Isaac clarified.

Now, players can survive falls from up to 34 meters with Mountaineer in their loadout. That’s an eight-meter increase from its previous 26-meter limit. Obviously, this has some dramatic effects in moment-to-moment gameplay.

“On the map now, you can just jump off of some places you don’t even need to think about. It’s like playing [Apex Legends],” Isaac joked while showcasing some wild examples of new jumps now possible.

YouTube: IceManIsaac IceManIsaac has uncovered another game-changer, this time with Warzone’s movement.

Though the height changes are only scratching the surface. The real revelation came when Isaac realized fall damage isn’t calculated on height alone, but rather your velocity too.

By changing the angle of your descent, you’re now able to survive absolutely outrageous falls without opening your parachute. “You can go up to 100 meters and not have to worry about pulling your chute,” Isaac confirmed.

All you have to do is tilt back while in freefall, if your hands are up, you’re safe and set to survive from even dizzying heights. Whether this is intentional or a bug that slipped through in the Season 5 patch, is anyone’s guess for now.

Activision has yet to address the movement technique, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if that changes.