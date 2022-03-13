Warzone expert TrueGameData unveils best Rebirth Island loadouts for Season 2

The Warzone gun expert and YouTuber TrueGameData has revealed his picks for the best Rebirth Island loadouts in Pacific Season 2, ensuring you’ll have the firepower you need away from Caldera.

With Warzone’s Pacific Season 2 shaking up the meta for better or worse, players are stuck between a slew of viable options for their loadouts.

Fortunately, Warzone gun analyst TrueGameData has the community covered, and has revealed his pick for the best loadout to use right now when dropping into Caldera.

However, for Rebirth Island players, the popular creator has unveiled the best loadouts you can use in Season 2 when playing on the smaller map.

Best Rebirth Island loadouts for Season 2

In a YouTube video on March 12, the popular Warzone creator TrueGameData revealed three of the best loadouts that you absolutely need to use when playing Rebirth Island.

As explained in the video, the recently released Vargo 52 is definitely one of the best weapons in the game currently due to its easy use, low recoil, and fast TTK.

However, with an insane damage range and manageable recoil control, players shouldn’t forget about the Oden – another BOCW rifle that still packs a powerful punch in 2022.

If you’re more of a sniper player, then TrueGameData suggests Modern Warfare’s KAR98k, which is overall better than Vanguard snipers and the Swiss K31.

Best Vargo 52 Loadout

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 18.7″ Spetsnax RPK Barrel

: 18.7″ Spetsnax RPK Barrel Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Magazine : Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Best Oden loadout

Muzzle : Colossus Suppressor

: Colossus Suppressor Barrel : Oden Factory 810mm

: Oden Factory 810mm Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Magazine : 30 Round Mags

: 30 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0X Optic

Best KAR98K Loadout

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Stock: FTAC Sport Comb



FTAC Sport Comb Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Magazine : Singuard Custom 27.6″

: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Optic: Sniper Scope

With three great loadouts showcased by TrueGameData there’s certainly a ton of variety to choose from when making your next class.

Perhaps use these to your advantage next time you’re dropping into Rebirth.