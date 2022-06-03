Warzone expert TrueGameData reveals NZ-41 loadout with faster TTK than STG

The Warzone meta is constantly shifting and changing, but the STG44 has managed to remain a dominant force for quite some time. However, after the June 2 update, CoD expert TrueGameData has revealed the forgotten NZ-41 Assault Rifle actually has a faster TTK.

Ever since CoD Vanguard dropped last November, the STG44 has been one of the most effective weapons in Warzone. The versatile Assault Rifle is consistently one of the most popular guns in the game, thanks to its capabilities at all ranges.

Brutal nerfs to other contenders, like the CR-56 AMAX, in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded have only made it more dominant, causing fans to beg the developers for a nerf.

But according to Warzone expert TrueGameData, the June 2 update has buffed the NZ-41 into the meta, with a TTK that is superior to that of the STG44.

Prior to the update, TrueGameData was critical of the recoil on the NZ-41, saying it had a “mind of its own” and was too inconsistent. This was acknowledged by Senior Game Designer Tully Ackland, who replied saying the weapon was not working as intended, and that he would pass it on to the dev team.

Then, in the June 2 patch, the recoil was heavily lowered and the YouTuber felt it propelled the AR straight into the Warzone meta. When comparing the NZ-41 to the STG44, the results were fairly surprising.

Although the current top dog is slightly more effective at close-range, when it comes to long-range fights, the NZ-41 actually came out on top. From 27 meters onwards, the NZ finishes off opponents around 0.05 seconds faster.

This may seem like a small difference, but when you throw in the newfound accuracy, TrueGameData felt it was incredibly “close” between the NZ-41, and the STG44 or BAR.

TrueGameData’s Warzone NZ-41 loadout

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Stock: LOR MK3 SC

LOR MK3 SC Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Optic: SVT-40 PU Scop 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scop 3-6x Magazine: 5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

With this setup, TrueGameData believed that the underused Assault Rifle can challenge the best weapons in the game. “It’s really good, honestly, it’s probably a 9/10 on my weapon scoring sheet now, maybe a 9.5/10,” he explained in his video.

“It’s actually very close to the STG and the BAR, I’d say, for one of the top ARs,” he continued. “We now have one more viable long-range gun.”

So, if you’re one of the players who’s tired of relying on the STG44 to be competitive in Warzone, consider running the NZ-41 in your next match on Caldera. Paired with a top close-range SMG, it could be the secret to success in Season 3 Reloaded.