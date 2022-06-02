Warzone expert TrueGameData explains why Type 100 beats MP40 & Owen Gun

Vanguard SMGs are dominating the Warzone meta right now, and the MP40 and Owen Gun are many players’ go-to close-range weapons. However, Warzone guru TrueGameData has explained why the Type 100 is actually the top SMG in Season 3 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded introduced a number of major buffs and nerfs into the battle royale, drastically shaking up the meta in many different areas. Vanguard weapons, in particular, were made even more dominant.

The SMG meta is one of the most fiercely contested in all of Warzone, as the likes of the PPSH-41 or the new H4 Blixen try to dethrone the MP40 and Owen Gun as the most popular close-range guns.

According to TrueGameData, however, the Type 100 is actually the number one SMG in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

TrueGameData compared the stats of all of the top SMGs currently in Warzone, in an effort to discover which is the standout. While many were fairly evenly matched, the Type 100 was the clear winner, with the Owen Gun and MP40 nowhere to be seen.

The Type 100 had a time-to-kill (TTK) of under 0.55 seconds, around 0.05 faster than the likes of the PPSH-41 and Armaguerra 43. But it was how it maintained its TTK at a distance that really made it devastating.

Whereas the other weapons’ tended to drop off between 10 and 15 meters from the target, the Type 100 kept a TTK of under 0.6 seconds until the 22-meter mark. The Warzone expert used the weapon to break his personal kill recorded recently, calling it “insane.”

“It’s one of those guns [where] if you have it, and you get in a gunfight, and it’s a one-v-one, and you’re both shooting at the same time – you know you’re going to win with the Type 100,” he explained. He then broke down the best loadout to achieve this impressive TTK, which we’ve listed below.

TrueGameData Warzone Type 100 loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warbachi Skeletal

Warbachi Skeletal Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

TrueGameData did note that this build comes with some drawbacks. He explained that the smaller 36-round magazines may cause problems for some players, but the tradeoff was that you’ll have a “better TTK than everyone else.”

This is also why he switched his first Perk to Sleight of Hand to boost reload speeds, advising players to incorporate plenty of reloads into a fight without letting the magazine empty completely to maximize speed.

So, if you’re looking for the best SMG in Warzone Season 3 reloaded, look no further than the Type 100. Be sure to pair it with one of the best long-range weapons to give yourself a better chance of victory.