Warzone expert reveals which Perks to use or avoid in Season 1

Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD tested every Perk in Warzone to determine which options players should use in Season 1 and made a few surprising discoveries.

Unlike Black Ops 6, where you can have up to four Perks and a Combat Specialty, Warzone features three Perk slots and a different pool of options. After almost a week of action in the latest battle royale integration, a few favorites emerged.

Dexterity generally leads the way for the Perk 1 slot because of its reduction in weapon motion while sliding, diving, and jumping.

All signs point toward Quick Fix as the go-to Perk 2 choice because it starts health regeneration after killing an enemy or inserting armor plates. In addition, the ability allows you to fire from the hip while equipping plates.

Perk 3 isn’t as cut and dry as the other slots. Gung-Ho, Ghost, Alertness, Birdseye, and Tempered are all excellent options.

JGOD tested public sentiment by trying every Perk to differentiate between contenders and pretenders.

JGOD argued that Dexeterity is overrated because it doesn’t provide as significant of a movement upgrade as it does in multiplayer. Additionally, the reduced fall damage only makes it possible to fall from around 16.5 meters instead of 14.5.

So, with that in mind, Scavenger might be a viable alternative, as Start regenerating health in three seconds instead of five, live pings the enemy that downs you, and allows your teammates to revive you faster.

For Perk 2, Quick Fix does not work as intended. Killing players does start health regeneration, but it doesn’t count unless you kill them after they are downed. As for equipping armor plates, health regeneration does not start at all.

Also, even though you can equip plates with one hand and hip-fire simultaneously, the animation is much slower than usual. Despite the shortcomings, it’s still the best Perk 2 option.

Finally, all of the Perk 3 options work as expected. Alertness, however, works even better than what we initially thought. If you are within 30 meters of any enemy that doesn’t have Cold Blooded equipped, you will see a message on your screen saying “Enemy Nearby.”

On top of that, you will get an on-screen indicator when an enemy is looking at you from any direction under 200 meters away, making this the best Perk 3 option.

Now that your Perks are selected check out our guide on the best Warzone loadouts.