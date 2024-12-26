Warzone expert reveals perfect loadout to take down cheaters

One of the top-ranked players in Warzone, Metaphor, revealed a shotgun loadout that shreds through enemies, even if they are cheating.

Even after years of trying to crack down on it, cheating continues to be a prevalent issue in Warzone. On December 23, Call of Duty’s anti-cheat team confirmed that “several additional detections” were rolled out, and more than 20,000 accounts were banned for “engaging in boosting and cheating behavior.”

Despite those efforts, the update was admonished as “worthless” by Black Ops 6 and Warzone players. A former Activision employee provided some insight as to why these ban waves feel ineffective, and argued that it’s too difficult for studios to start from scratch each year.

Thankfully, Metaphor discovered a Riveter shotgun loadout that excels even up against a cheater using an external service to have better aim.

Best Riveter loadout in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Here is a look at Metaphor’s Riveter loadout:

Barrel: SA Draven-20 Long Barrel

SA Draven-20 Long Barrel Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Paracord Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Ammunition: .410 Gauge Ball

“You can kill a hacker in the same lobby if they are in the same room as you with this gun,” Metaphor promised. “This is the most disgusting gun in the game.”

The key to this loadout is using it in Tac-Stance, which was introduced in MW3. The feature provides a tighter bullet spread than normal hip firing and quicker mobility than ADS. The options for using Tac-Stance are Aim + Melee, Aim + Down, or Off and they can be found inside the gameplay settings.

This plays right into the hands of the Riveter, as you can have a tighter bullet spread and eliminate enemies in just a few shots with the semi-automatic shotgun.

“I think if people play a little slower with this gun, it’s going to work insanely well, Metaphor said. “It has incredible range and kills faster than any other gun I have used in this game.”

The YouTuber did admit that the one downside for the Riveter is it’s slow movement speed and its held back by not having any slide-to-fire attachments like BO6 weapons.

If this shotgun loadout doesn’t work for you check out our guide on the best Black Ops 6 shotguns.