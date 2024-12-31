Warzone expert reveals one Rifle is statistically the best ranked play weapon

Including the weapons from Modern Warfare 2, MW3, and Black Ops 6, there are over 30 assault rifles in Warzone, but one stands head and shoulders above other options.

Since Warzone Ranked Play officially launched in BO6, the XM4 has dominated the game mode’s long-range meta. Season 1 introduced the Buffer Weight Stock and made the AR even stronger in gunfights against enemies further away because of the massive accuracy improvements.

Then, in the mid-season update, Raven Software increased its bullet velocity from 750 meters per second to 800 ms, which helped mitigate bullet drop-off.

Article continues after ad

Given all of the impressive stats, it should be no surprise that the XM4 leads all weapons with a 19.44 percent pick rate, according to WZ Ranked.

Yet, even though most players know how excellent the XM4 is, you won’t make the most out of it in Ranked Play without the best possible loadout.

Best XM4 loadout in Season 1 Reloaded

Activision | Dexerto

TrueGameData revealed the best XM4 loadout and used stats to support his argument. Here are the recommended attachments.

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optic: Willis 3x

Willis 3x Barrel: Gain Twist Barrel

Gain Twist Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Stock: Buffer Weight Stock

Buffer Weight Stock Magazine: Extended Mag III

Extended Mag III Fire Mods: Overpressured Rounds

This loadout focuses on improving the AR’s accuracy, and TrueGameData explained why that was the primary point of emphasis.

Article continues after ad

“The +20 percent BV gain from overpressured rounds stacks with the +40 percent bullet velocity gain from the Gain-Twist barrel giving a crazy 1344 m/s bulleter velocity, which will help you hit your shots at long ranges, shooting people out of the sky, and feeling almost hitscan at midrange.”

In addition, the Willis Optic reduces gun kick by 30 percent, while the Compnesator improves vertical recoil by 35 percent and also improves gun kick by 31 percent.

Both attachments stack with the massive recoil reduction of the Buffer Weight Stock, making the XM4 a laser beam from any range.

Article continues after ad

TrueGameData claimed the 67.2-meter hitscan range and 1344m/s bullet velocity make the AR easy to use for any player. You would be hard-pressed to find a better weapon in Ranked Play, but check out our best loadout guide for other options.