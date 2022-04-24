Warzone expert reveals major XM4 loadout mistake players are still making

Warzone expert and YouTuber WhosImmortal has outlined why the Cold War XM4 assault rifle is a dominant force on Rebirth Island Reinforced, but leaves plenty to be desired in the open spaces of Caldera.

The Black Ops Cold War XM4 was perpetually popular in the annual title’s multiplayer, but has been more in and out of Warzone’s meta since it was introduced.

Season 2 of the Vanguard era though, has seen it rise to be one of the fan-favorite weapons thanks to its high fire rate, strong damage, and manageable recoil.

However, according to Warzone specialist WhosImmortal, many players make a big mistake with the XM4, which could be hindering their ability to accumulate wins in the Call of Duty battle royale.

Advertisement

In an April 23 YouTube video, Immortal outlined the profiles of three meta ARs – the XM4, the Cold War AK-47, and the Vargo.

Because of the range profile of the XM4, it is ideally suited to close-range gunfights where it significantly outperforms either the AK-47 or the Vargo. On top of this, its damage output makes it most suitable for taking out enemies with a maximum of 250 health.

Currently, Caldera matches allow players to have up to 300HP (150 health and 150 from armor), while Rebirth Island matches allow players to have 250HP (100 health and 150 from armor). As such, the XM4 is uniquely suited to Rebirth Island matches.

Advertisement

Immortal summarised: “The XM4, like I said, is significantly worse than the Cold War AK or the Vargo if you’re playing on Caldera… If you’re on Rebirth and you’re trying to fry, the XM4 is the very clear and obvious choice.”

Outlining his specific class for the XM4, it’s a fairly standard one and is detailed below.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Optic: Axial Arms 3x

We’d also recommend dropping in with a sniper or a SMG, just to ensure you’re completely covered depending on your preferred playstyle.