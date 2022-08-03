Warzone expert reveals low-recoil Modern Warfare LMG that still decimates enemies

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has showcased a powerful loadout for an overlooked Modern Warfare LMG that could be a hidden gem in Season 4 Reloaded.

Season 4 Reloaded has shaken up the meta and made it hard to pick out which weapons are worth using in Warzone.

While the KG M40 has skyrocketed in popularity and the NZ-41 remains a strong choice, sometimes it’s better to take a look off the beaten path.

Although it’s possible to test out countless off-meta picks, it can often be better to take advice from an expert so you’re guaranteed to see results.

Well, luckily Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare LMG loadout that is being underrated by the community and could be an under-the-radar OP pick.

Treyarch/Activision The PKM has a 0.3% pick rate in Warzone.

Best PKM Warzone loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrel

26.9″ Extended Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

If you struggle to control recoil and want a long-range weapon that can beam down enemies with ease, it may be time to test out the PKM.

Endorsed by WhosImmortal as a “low recoil powerhouse”, this LMG lacks mobility but certainly makes up for it in stability and damage.

The build above maximizes the gun’s bullet velocity and ensures it’s a force to be reckoned with from a distance.

While the PKM’s pick rate is sitting at an extremely low 0.3%, it’s a weapon that has the potential to rise up through the rankings and is perfect for those who love off-meta options.

Topic starts at 5:27

It’s worth noting that the PKM will not be particularly effective at close quarters, so running Overkill is a must with this LMG.

While a shotgun secondary like the VLK Rogue could be an option, we prefer a meta SMG like the H4 Blixen or Marco 5.

So, if you want to surprise your enemies in Season 4 Reloaded with a gun you don’t see very often, the powerful PKM is well worth using.