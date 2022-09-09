Warzone expert reveals forgotten Assault Rifle perfect for close range in Season 5

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has revealed the underrated Vanguard Assault Rifle with a tiny pick rate that can challenge the close-range meta in Season 5, as well as the perfect loadout to help you dominate matches.

As is the case with every major update, Warzone Season 5 went through great lengths to shake up the meta with a number of major buffs and nerfs. The close-range meta in particular has been blown wide open, with a number of SMGs now making a claim for the top spot.

Weapons like the PPSh-41 and Armagurra 43 have become the go-to sniper support options, as players look to deal big damage in close-quarters combat.

However, Warzone expert WhosImmortal has revealed that a forgotten Vanguard Assault Rifle has actually made its way into the close-range meta in Season 5.

WhosImmortal’s best Volk loadout in Warzone Season 5

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: SA COverted

SA COverted Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: On-Hand

In his September 8 video, the YouTuber was breaking down the top short-range loadouts in Warzone Season 5. One of the most surprising picks was the Volkssturmgewehr, better known as the Volk.

Despite receiving a substantial buff in the Season 4 Reloaded update, the mobile Assualt Rifle still only has a 0.41 pick rate according to WZ Ranked. But WhosImmortal believes the Volk is one of the “top options” in Warzone Season 5 since the AR can hold its own at both medium and close-range.

He outlines the perfect Volk loadout for Warzone Season 5, to turn this underrated weapon into an “aggressive” beast.

WhosImmortal’s build focuses on all the areas that are essential in close-range fights. The Recoil Booster buffs the fire rate to bring the overall TTK down, meaning the Volk melts enemies faster than a regular Assault Rifle will.

Meanwhile, attachments like the SA Converted Stock and Mark VI Skeletal improve the speed to fire and ADS speed, ensuring that you can get your shots in early to give you best the chance of outgunning your enemy.

With this build, WhosImmortal believes that the Volk could finally challenge the meta for the first time, offering players a fresh option to the Armagurra or H4 Blixen. If you’re looking for something different before Warzone 2 arrives, consider running it in your next match.