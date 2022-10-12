Warzone expert reveals Cold War AR that is “top tier” after buff

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update has opened up the meta a little and now an underused Cold War AR is “better than ever” according to one expert.

We’re a few weeks away from the Call of Duty switching from Warzone to Warzone 2.0, but the original battle royale is still going pretty strong.

While it’s not exactly the end of Verdansk – where players were dropping in for an emotional goodbye – they are still trying to send things off in a big way. That’s been helped by all the weapon changes in the Season 5 Reloaded update, which has brought a few Modern warfare weapons back into the meta.

It’s also provided a bit of help for Black Ops Cold War weapons too. That includes the QBZ which, according to WhosImmortal, is better than its ever been and a top-tier choice at this point.

Best QBZ loadout for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The Warzone stats guru highlighted the assault rifle in his October 12 video, noting how the buff from the recent update has made it pretty viable in-game.

“It (the update) makes it better than the QBZ has ever been. Honestly, it has been a decent rifle for quite some time but now though, thanks to this buff, it got a little step up and it’s right there with some of the best non-Vanguard guns and honestly a top-tier rifle right now,” he said.

The YouTuber pointed to the fact that, if you run the standard meta loadout, the QBZ now beats the Automaton and STG in terms of TTK. It’s also competitive with the XM4, and even beats its Cold War counterpart in fights between 30 and 45 meters.

If you’ve stayed away from the QBZ and don’t know what the meta build is, don’t fret, we’ve got it below.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5 Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 60-round drum

As noted, the QBZ has certainly flown under the radar in the last few months, with its pick rate dropping down to around 0.16 according to WZRanked. Though it does have a solid 2.28 ratio when it comes to wins.

The assault rifle is unlikely to fly up the charts anytime soon, seeing as more love is being shown to Modern Warfare weapons, but it’s worth running if you’ve got everything unlocked. It’s clearly more than just a nostalgia trip.