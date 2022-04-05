Warzone expert reveals best long-range loadouts after health increase

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded ushered in plenty of changes to Raven Software’s battle royale, completely shifting the meta in the process. Luckily, CoD expert WhosImmortal has broken down the best long-range loadouts to keep players competitive.

After consulting the community, Raven Software made the decision to raise the maximum health in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded from 100 to 150. This, along with the number of buffs and nerfs to the game’s weapons, totally shook up the meta.

Caldera is well-known for its vast open spaces, so mastering long-range combat is essential if you want to claim victory. But as players come to terms with the new changes that have been implemented, picking out the perfect weapon can be tricky.

Luckily, CoD aficionado WhosImmortal has broken down the best loadouts to make long-range encounters on Caldera a breeze in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

In his April 4 video uploaded to his channel, WhosImmortal broke down the very best weapons to use for long-range combat, covering Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and LMGs.

He noted that the meta is incredibly “open” right now, but the guns listed here are the top choices if you want to be as competitive as possible in every fight.

Best long-range Assault Rifles in Warzone

When it comes to Assault Rifles, WhosImmortal believed that the Cold War offerings are strongest at distance, and there are four viable options that all use the exact same class setup.

Vanguard Assault Rifles have been dominant in Caldera since the move from Verdansk, but the Warzone YouTuber felt that the XM4, AK-47, Vargo 52, and the C58 are the top dogs for picking off enemies at a distance.

Check out his recommended attachments below:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5” Task Force

18.5” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

STANAG 55 Rnd Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Best Sniper Rifles in Warzone

In the Sniper category, it won’t be a huge surprise to long-time players which two guns stood out. The Kar98k and Swiss K31 have been permanent fixtures in the meta on Caldera, and WhosImmortal believed that this is set to continue in Season 2 Reloaded.

Unlike the Assault Rifles, however, these two options have their own pros and cons. The Kar has the slowest reload speed of the pair, but the Swiss has a more “inconsistent” bullet velocity that can prove troublesome.

Immortal noted that it’s a “50/50 split” between them, so it’s all about choosing the Sniper Rifle that works best for you. Take a look at his setup for each below:

Kar98K

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon

24.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Perk: Focus

Swiss K31

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon

24.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Best long-range LMG in Warzone

The Bren, which has been the king of LMGs in recent weeks, is expected to be nerfed very soon, leaving a glaring hole at the top of the meta. WhosImmortal said that the Bruen MK9 is set to take the top spot, calling it one of his “all-time favorite weapons.”

“This thing has no damage drop-off, it’s insanely good,” he explained. “Currently, it already beats the Bren in a handful of ways, so when it gets nerfed it’s going to be even better than it was before.”

You can see his setup for the Bruen MK9

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

XRK Summit 26.8″ Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Those were the long-range loadouts in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded according to WhosImmortal, be sure to run one of these the next time you land in Caldera. For more on Warzone, check out JGOD’s best “close-range meta” loadouts.