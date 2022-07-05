Warzone expert IceManIsaac reveals the “easiest” weapon to use in Season 4

Nathan Warby . 9 hours ago

Warzone Season 4 is chocked full of different weapons for players to experiment with, and it can be tough to find the right one for you. If you’re just dropping back into Caldera, or experiencing a dip in form, you’ll want to go with the most straightforward to use, and Warzone expert IceManIsaac has found just the gun.

There are more weapons than ever to choose from in Warzone Season 4, and finding the perfect combination of loadouts is no easy task. The likes of the NZ-41 and STG-44 have dominated the meta, while the HDR remains the go-to Sniper Rifle.

Most of the game’s guns have unique pros and cons that players need to wrap their heads around in order to get the best out of them, but some are purposely built to be simple to get to grips with.

Warzone expert IceManIsaac believes he’s found the Vanguard Assault Rifle that is the easiest weapon to use in Season 4, perfect for beginners and pros alike.

Activision A weapon introduced in Season 2 has become one of Warzone’s most effective Assault Rifles.

IceManIsaac recently explained why the KG M40 is the easiest rifle to use in Warzone right now. The Vanguard Assault Rifle has slowly climbed into the meta recently after receiving a healthy buff in the Season 4 update.

It got a boost in minimum damage and a recoil reduction, meaning the Season 2 AR now has an “insane time to kill, same as the NZ, and significantly less recoil.”

Isaac compared the KG M40 directly to the NZ-41. He found that the two had an almost identical TTK in terms of numbers, but the KG came out on top thanks to superior bullet velocity and fire rate.

If this sounds like a build you’re interested in running, we’ve listed IceManIsaac’s KG M40 loadout below.

IceManIsaac’s easy-to-use KG M40 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shroude

Reisdorf 720mm Shroude Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 6-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 6-6x Stock: VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

Using this setup, the KG M40 has around “a third” of the recoil, while also having 10 extra bullets per mag compared to the meta NZ-41 build. This makes it far easier to beam enemies who might be head-glitching in a window or taking cover behind rocks.

With so few drawbacks, this loadout becomes the perfect option for new players or even those who are going through a sticky spell and want to score some easy kills. It’s also proving popular among professionals, with Isaac calling it one of his favorite weapons to use in Warzone, and even hinting it could become his choice of tournament gun.

So, the next time you’re heading into Caldera, consider leaving the NZ-41 or STG behind in favor of this KG M40 build. It could emerge as a new favorite in the run-up to Season 4 Reloaded.