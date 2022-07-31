Warzone expert claims Cold War AR dominates following Season 4 Reloaded buff

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has claimed that Black Ops Cold War’s Krig 6 AR is dominant in Season 4 Reloaded, as buffs and nerfs are felt in the meta.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped on July 28, resembling the biggest shake-up of the battle royale’s meta since Season 4 itself came some weeks ago.

Among other changes, the patch rebalanced Warzone’s huge weapon pool, bringing long-awaited nerfs to the overpowered NZ-41 and buffs to a host of less-favorable guns.

One of the weapons strengthened was the Krig 6, the Black Ops Cold War AR that has featured prominently in past seasons but, in Season 4, has become something of a forgotten relic.

The weapon changes saw its mid-damage range increased from 25m to 26m, while its headshot damage multiplier was also upped from 1.5x to 1.55x.

WhosImmortal pinpoints Krig 6 as new “top rifle” in Warzone

In a July 29 video, Warzone expert WhosImmortal highlighted the newly buffed AR as one of the best weapons in the game thanks to its faster TTK.

“We saw it got a surprise buff with Season 4 Reloaded,” he said, “and it’s low recoil and solid damage over range I think brings it back in line with being one of the top rifles in the game and I love it.”

Now that its headshot multiplier has been improved, confident players should also aim for upper-body when using the Krig. Its recoil is fairly manageable and the improved damage to enemy skulls means they’re well worth going for to further reduce TTK.

WhosImmortal’s recommended loadout will certainly ensure you’re as prepped as you can be for medium to longer ranges:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15″ CMV Mil-Spec

15″ CMV Mil-Spec Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Round

With the Krig 6 in your primary slot, all you’ll need is a solid close-range weapon to ensure you’re covered when running and gunning.

For that, WhosImmortal recommended the Type 100. If that doesn’t take your fancy though, there’s equal strength in the Marco 5 or H4 Blixen.