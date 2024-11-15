Warzone expert claims Black Ops 6 weapons are “chalked” but one dominates

Warzone guru Metaphor believes that most Black Ops 6 weapons are “chalked” in the battle royale, but one stands alone.

With the start of Black Ops 6 Season 1, Warzone received its first big update in a few months. Battle Royale fans are finally able to play on the new Area 99 map, as well as start grinding their way up the leaderboards again.

The new update has, of course, brought a raft of weapon changes too. Black Ops 6 guns are finally integrated with their Modern Warfare 3 counterparts, but they haven’t all taken over things just yet.

Instead, only a handful of weapons from the new game are standouts. That includes the GPR 91, which Warzone expert Metaphor believes is the best choice because of how “inconsistent” the Black Ops 6 guns are.

“This is the best gun I’ve used so far in the game,” he said, pointing to his GPR 91 loadout. “A lot of the guns seem super chalked from Black Ops 6, but this gun actually feels really good. The other guns just feel really really inconsistent.”

In terms of the loadout for the GPR 91, Metaphor is running a build that focuses on improving the assault rifle’s accuracy and fire rate by a fair bit.

This includes using the Quickdraw Grip, Light Stock, Ported Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs. There is only one slight downside, however, as the handling takes a small knock.

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Light Stock

Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The assault rifle has been highlighted as the best choice by other Warzone experts too, including WarzoneLoadout. However, it sits as the 29th most popular gun on WZRanked.

Obviously, it’ll take a bit of time for the meta to truly shake out. For now, though, give the GPR 91 a good go.