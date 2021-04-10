New Warzone meta gun? Drift0r says there's a weapon better than AUG & M16 - Dexerto

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r explained how one of the “worst weapons in all of Warzone” has made a comeback to rival the AUG and, in some cases, the M16.

The AUG has been one of the most consistently praised weapons in Warzone for a while now, but after the nerfs in the April 6 patch, people are starting to look elsewhere for a reliable rifle.

Although the AUG, and M16 for that matter, pack a punch and fit in nicely to any Warzone loadout, another alternative has caught Drift0r’s eye and he thinks it can be even more handy in application.

“The FR 5.56 used to be considered one of the worst weapons in Warzone,” he said. “But right now it’s kind of like a better AUG. Or, at least, very similar to the AUG and M16.”

With the right attachments, Drift0r sees how the FR 5.56 “fits really well into the meta” and can be a really good choice for people that haven’t been liking the battle royale’s heavy lifters.

Due to the AUG’s recoil nerf, it’s given the FR some wiggle room to compete in your loadout. While the FR 5.56’s burst delay is the gun’s “major drawback,” it’s crazy to think it’s the only thing keeping it from being OP, according to Drift0r.

If you’re hitting your headshots, the time-to-kill (TTK) between all three, AUG, M16 and FR, is really close.

With a fully kitted FR 5.56, Drift0r believes Warzone players will have a gun with an even tighter recoil that rivals the M16 and beats the current AUG.

Drift0r’s FR 5.56 loadout for Warzone

The stat that really compelled Drift0r to recommend his FR 5.56 build is the insane bullet velocity you get (720 m/s), compared to the other two (616 m/s). This really helps to land meaningful long-range shots across Verdansk.

Barrel : 24.4” Sniper Barrel

: 24.4” Sniper Barrel Muzzle : Mono Supp

: Mono Supp Underbarrel : Operator Grip

: Operator Grip Laser : Canted Hybrid

: Canted Hybrid Final Attachment: Player’s choice

Even though it’s a heavy rifle to handle, Drift0r was really impressed with the loadout he configured, but suggested players have a backup Bullfrog or other as their secondary to make up for its downfalls.

A slow handling burst weapon is going to suffer in close-quarter combat, which the YouTuber found to be true with the FR build.

Still, as Raven Software continue to tweak Warzone’s meta, Drift0r can see this FR build replacing the current AUG and bcominge a viable replacement for the M16 at long range.