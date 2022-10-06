GamingCall of Duty

Warzone devs troll players with Verdansk return mistake

Warzone
Warzone Verdansk mapActivision

Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist, accidentally giving players the wrong impression about the return of a fan-favorite map.

Caldera replaced Warzone’s original map Verdansk in 2021. The decision caused a rift between players, and some immediately called for the map’s return. Warzone players got their wish, as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile features Verdansk.

Warzone developers heard the complaints and said, “we all want” a map rotation between Verdansk and Caldera, but the install size would cause technical problems that could have a significant impact on the game.

Content creators and players threw up one final hail mary for Verdansk to return in Warzone’s fifth and final season, but it doesn’t appear to be in the works. Raven Software added salt to the wound by accidentally putting Verdansk in a Caldera game mode description.

Verdansk POITreyarch/Activision
Verdansk was removed from Warzone on December 8, 2021.

Warzone players accidentally trolled by developers

Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist on October 6. CharlieINTEL reported the developers accidentally added a Mini BR Trios mode to Warzone that had Verdansk in the description.

The mode only features Caldera, and players felt deceived by the mistake.

CharlieINTEL joked that the “subreddit” is about to riot, and it’s possible based on some of the comments.

One Warzone player responded, “they are just trolling at this point.”

Another user added, “don’t give me hope.”

ModernWarzone shared an image of the incorrect game mode.

Mini BR Trios is described as a “fast-paced battle royale in condensed areas of Verdansk.”

Warzone players thought this could finally be their moment to descend upon the iconic map one final time, but the prolonged drought continues.

keep reading

tiktoker reveals she walked in on affair with dad and his sister
Entertainment

TikTok Nanny says family fired her after catching dad cheating on wife with his sister

Michael Gwilliam
image for article: "MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely"
League of Legends

MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely

Shay Robson
overwatch 2 genji
Overwatch

How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error

Lawrence Scotti
loading...