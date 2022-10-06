Warzone devs troll players with Verdansk return mistake

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist, accidentally giving players the wrong impression about the return of a fan-favorite map.

Caldera replaced Warzone’s original map Verdansk in 2021. The decision caused a rift between players, and some immediately called for the map’s return. Warzone players got their wish, as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile features Verdansk.

Warzone developers heard the complaints and said, “we all want” a map rotation between Verdansk and Caldera, but the install size would cause technical problems that could have a significant impact on the game.

Content creators and players threw up one final hail mary for Verdansk to return in Warzone’s fifth and final season, but it doesn’t appear to be in the works. Raven Software added salt to the wound by accidentally putting Verdansk in a Caldera game mode description.

Treyarch/Activision Verdansk was removed from Warzone on December 8, 2021.

Warzone players accidentally trolled by developers

Raven Software released its weekly Warzone playlist on October 6. CharlieINTEL reported the developers accidentally added a Mini BR Trios mode to Warzone that had Verdansk in the description.

The mode only features Caldera, and players felt deceived by the mistake.

CharlieINTEL joked that the “subreddit” is about to riot, and it’s possible based on some of the comments.

One Warzone player responded, “they are just trolling at this point.”

Another user added, “don’t give me hope.”

ModernWarzone shared an image of the incorrect game mode.

Mini BR Trios is described as a “fast-paced battle royale in condensed areas of Verdansk.”

Warzone players thought this could finally be their moment to descend upon the iconic map one final time, but the prolonged drought continues.