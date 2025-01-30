Warzone devs reveal massive weapon balancing changes

Just one day after the Season 2 update went live, Raven Software already announced weapon balancing changes for two Warzone weapons.

Season 2 introduced four new weapons. Out of all of the latest additions, the Cypher 091 AR emerged as a contender to finally take down the XM4 in the long-range meta.

Yet, even though the update reduced the XM4’s damage range, most players concluded that it was still the best AR in Warzone.

Meanwhile, the PPSh-41 performs well up close, but a difficult-to-control recoil pattern holds it back in medium to long-range gunfights. Raven Software took note of both discrepancies and responded accordingly.

Warzone devs announce XM4 and PPSh-41 nerfs

“As we continue to monitor the launch of Warzone Season 2, we are preparing a number of weapon adjustments for the XM4 and PPSh-41,” Raven Software announced. “These will be deployed by early next week!”

The Season 2 update reduced the XM4’s maximum, medium, and minimum damage ranges. However, the AR still shreds through enemies because of the Buffer Weight Stock, which improves horizontal recoil control by 60%, gun kick by 32%, and vertical recoil by 30%.

So, the season 2 nerf didn’t change much because the weapon has little to no recoil when this attachment is equipped.

As for the PPSh-41, the SMG could use a boost, and players agree.

“If you’re gonna make the PPSh meta, can you please improve the iron sights and remove the gun smoke/flash so we can see what we’re shooting,” Warzone pro-HusKerrs argued.

Instead of an XM4 nerf, some players want other ARs to be buffed so they can compete.

“Can you at least buff a few Ar’s, they all feel terrible,” a second user claimed. Ak bounces all over the place, Ames is underwhelming, the model L and Krig feels likes a**.”

We will provide an update when it goes live. In the meantime, check out the best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone.