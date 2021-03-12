Warzone devs respond to Rebirth Island exploit that lets players shoot from underneath the map - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s developers have finally let fans know that they are aware of the map clipping exploit on Rebirth Island and are working to fix it.

When Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War released, Infinity Ward gave up management of Modern Warfare’s battle royale, Warzone. Instead, Raven Software were tasked with being the intermediary developers who would manage the game’s future and implement content from both multiplayer titles.

One such implementation was the addition of Rebirth Island, a revamped iteration of Alcatraz from Black Ops 4’s battle royale, Blackout. A smaller map, fewer teams (except for the notorious “Extreme Resurgence” version) and more chaos — Rebirth was an exciting inclusion that tested Treyarch’s map creation on Infinity Ward’s engine.

Quickly, though, some of Warzone’s older issues began cropping up on Rebirth Island as well (alongside some newer, unexpected ones). Most notably, Raven Software have singled out the elephant in (or, more appropriately, under) the room by explaining that they are working to fix a map clipping glitch.

We're aware of the map clipping exploit on Rebirth Island. We'll post further updates on our Trello board.https://t.co/GsZ3KrSTvP#Warzone — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 12, 2021

Linking to their official Trello board, where the exploit is marked as “investigating,” the developers key in on this issue and assure players that a resolution is being moved toward. This is jolly news, as the exploit is an unbearable one to experience.

In essence, this exploit allows players to ‘clip’ underneath the map. Similar to an issue that popped up in Prison and other Verdansk locations, cheaters are then able to hang out below the playable map — completely invisible to other, normal players.

From that vantage point, these exploiters can see everything going on above them, but they can also loot from whatever is above them. Most notoriously, they can also easily shoot normal players who walk around them, while being impossible to see or get shot themselves.

As seen in a clip shared by ‘ProvoloneStallone’ on Reddit, unsuspecting victims can have their lives ruthlessly wrenched away from them on Rebirth Island without once seeing their assailants. Provolone walked around confusedly, only getting a glimpse of the enemy in the Kill Cam.

In said Kill Cam, it’s obvious that the shooter is using the exploit and glitched beneath the map, where their entire screen looks like abstract art. Of all the ways to be killed, this has to be one of the most frustrating, so players will be happy to know it is being worked on — and this page will be updated when more information becomes available.