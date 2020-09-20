Warzone devs respond to annoying Heartbeat Sensor and Armor Satchel bugs

Infinity Ward devs have responded to two seriously frustrating bugs in Call of Duty: Warzone, one relating to the Heartbeat Sensor and another regarding the sought after Armor Satchel.

Despite Warzone's incredible popularity, many players have become frustrated with the plethora of bugs affecting Call of Duty's sophomore battle royale.

From the bizarre to the game-breaking, Infinity Ward have been accused by some of being slow at fixing the issues their game is facing. A couple more have surfaced recently, too, focusing on the Heartbeat Sensor and Armor Satchel.

The bug affecting the Heartbeat Sensors in Warzone is arguably the more prominent, and sees players experience serious lag and freezing when it is pulled out. Needless to say, this issue is getting Warzone players killed frequently.

One Warzone player tweeted Co-Design Director of Multiplayer Joe Cecot about the issue, who responded to say that they are looking into the issue. While he did not provide information on a timescale, it's fair to assume that a fix will be on its way soon given the severity of the issue.

We’re looking at this. Thank you. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) September 16, 2020

Another issue that has been identified by Warzone players relates to the game's Armor Satchels – a highly sought after item given the importance of armor.

However, certain players were finding fresh Armor Satchels on the ground that, for whatever reason, had full armor when picked up. Needless to say this put certain lucky players at a huge advantage, as having eight armor spare is an ideal situation in any Warzone match.

A new Trello card added to Infinity Ward's board states that this has been fixed, and the patch will be implemented soon.

Time scales were not provided but with Infinity Ward hot on the heels of the bugs, we can expect swift fixes in the near future, potentially with the Season 6 update. This is set to drop on September 29, barring any last minute delays.