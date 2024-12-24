Warzone devs promise anti-cheat changes in 2025 amid Black Ops 6 crisis

Raven Software have promised further updates to Ricochet anti-cheat in 2025 as Black Ops 6 continues to be overrun by hackers.

Hacking has always been present in Call of Duty. The most iconic examples, for a lot of players, come back in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) when clan tags could be animated, XP hacks would see you fly up the ranks, and there was also a hacked game mode – Global Thermonuclear Warfare.

However, in recent years, cheating has been less than helpful to say the least. Many players were turned off Warzone in Verdansk because of how many hackers were running riot.

Those problems have persisted through Black Ops 6. Cheaters with wall hacks and aim bots have continued to ruin lobbies across regular multiplayer and Warzone.

The devs have admitted that Ricochet has “missed the mark” at times in the newest COD title, but they’re promising further updates to try and root out the problems.

“As we approach the end of the year, we’d like to share some insight on what we’re working on for Warzone,” Raven posted on December 23.

“Cheating remains our top priority, particularly in our Ranked Play environment, and we want to acknowledge the impact it’s having on our players. We are working closely with the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team to pinpoint the sources of this behavior and take the necessary steps to protect our players. This is a matter that we hold close to our heart, as it affects everyone – developers and players alike.”

That update came in the wake of Treyarch doubling down on needing cross-play to be enabled for Ranked Play in Multiplayer, meaning console players have to match-up with PC.

Players have continued to mock the devs’ updates when it comes to Ricochet, including when they revealed that 20,000 cheaters have been banned recently.

Hopefully, these future updates actually fix things.