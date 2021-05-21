Warzone devs investigate bug allowing friendly vehicles to kill teammates - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update brought along some ‘80s fun, but also a glitch that may have ruined friendships. Fortunately, Raven Software are investigating the bug that allows players to kill teammates by running over them with vehicles.

John Rambo and John McClane joined the Verdansk fray in Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded patch — along with a number of new POIs (points of interest) referencing the heroes’ ‘80s action films. But, somewhere along the line, action movie explosions got a little too realistic and impacted Verdansk vehicles.

Unlike every season of Warzone prior, players have noticed that their own teammates’ cars can now kill them instantaneously. This has proven to be nightmarish for casual players looking for a good time, but especially so for competitive players who sabotaged themselves during early tournaments.

For Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, a member of 100 Thieves’ Warzone team, the new bug ruined a match during a monied tournament. He got destroyed by his teammate’s Bertha at one point, with said teammate subsequently getting squashed by his own helicopter moments later.

The game just really doesn't want us to win this tournament. pic.twitter.com/Sr7Sy9e4Hi — Tommey (@Tommey) May 20, 2021

As seen in the clip, Tommey gets on the back of his friend’s cargo truck (as squadmates usually do) and then explodes into a dead body alongside a pile of loot. But this issue isn’t just restricted to awkward interactions between trucks and walls, as other streamers quickly realized.

During a casual stream, Diaz Biffle tried using his SUV to push teammate Repullze toward the loadout. Instead, the group of streamers could only laugh the pain away as Repullze was pushed straight into the Gulag.

While some players wondered if this hyper-realistic mechanic was actually an intended feature, Raven Software have confirmed it’s a bug.

❗️ We are investigating an issue in #Warzone where players can be killed by vehicles that are operated by their teammates. https://t.co/a0gJPDP8Ix — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 21, 2021

Thanks to the martyrdom of these big streamers, and numerous surprising fans across social media, the developers are looking into the issue.

At the moment, it remains unclear when a fix for this glitch will become available. So, for now, players should simply exercise an abundance of caution around friends who are driving vehicles — especially if those friends are prone to recklessness.