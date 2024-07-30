Warzone devs hit back at Xbox Game Pass cheaters making Season 5 “unplayable”

The Warzone devs have responded to players claiming that the battle royale is “unplayable” due to a raft of cheaters flooding the game with the new Xbox Game Pass exploit.

Warzone has had it’s fair share of issues with cheaters over the last few years, but they’ve ramped up another notch recently.

With Modern Warfare 3 now being available on Xbox Game Pass, PC players are now able to be flagged in-game as console players instead, through Game Pass Ultimate. Non-cheat users have complained that hackers have been using this method as a way to hide themselves and not be detected by the RICOCHET anti-cheat.

Article continues after ad

As a result of this, many fans have called the game “unplayable” in Season 5, prompting them to leave Warzone alone until the issues are fully rooted out.

Well, the RICOCHET anti-cheat team has been at work to try and get things ironed out. “RICOCHET Anti-Cheat resolved an issue with a detection system over the weekend, which resulted in a spike in cheater reports. For clarity, #TeamRICHOCHET is able to detect the specific platform for all users, despite how they may appear in-game,” the devs said on July 29.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If you suspect a player in your lobby is cheating, regardless of platform, we recommend you submit a report in-game for further investigation. We remain committed to combating cheaters, shutting down cheat vendors, and providing our players a fair and fun experience.”

Some players quickly jumped on the devs’ statement, urging them to wipe the leaderboards in Ranked of any cheaters. “Can we get the cheaters wiped out of the top 250 please,” one asked. “Please investigate ranked leaderboards more thoroughly and large majority are hacking blatantly,” another replied.

Article continues after ad

Others asked if the devs can update the game so that the PC players no longer have the console symbol. “So are you gonna have an update that fixes a game pass player looking like they’re playing on Xbox?”

It remains to be seen if the wave of new cheaters starts to die down off the back of this, and while players clearly still want more to be done, Activision has still been shutting down cheat sellers.

Article continues after ad