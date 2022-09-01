Warzone devs hint at huge change coming to loadout drop prices

Warzone developers Raven Software have hinted that huge changes could be coming to the price of loadout drops in Season 5, as the game gears up to enter its final weeks before Warzone 2 drops.

The Loadout Drop is one of the most important parts of Warzone. If you want to have any hope of winning, building out the best loadout is imperative — but it’ll set you back $10k, so it’s not always the easiest to get without utilizing the free loadout at the start of the game.

This is especially difficult as the game progresses. You get to a certain point in the game where you’re coming back from the Gulag, you need to regain and you know it’s not safe to drop on your weapons from where you died.

For that reason, Raven have hinted at implementing the Titanium Trials loadout changes, which see the loadout price drop after each circle closes, making it gradually easier as the game progresses to buy one.

Better yet, they’re giving players the chance to vote on the chance to find out whether it’s something they want — and the voting is heavily in favor of the change.

At the time of writing, 75% of voters say that they want the gradual loadout changes to come to regular BR in Warzone.

While this doesn’t mean the change will definitely be implemented, it certainly points toward Raven wanting to hear players’ opinions, and they’ll likely take action based on the impassioned responses to this.