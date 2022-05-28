Warzone devs finally respond to “overpowered” Radar Jammers ruining matches

Warzone players have hit out at Raven Software once again, this time requesting for the Radar Jammers to be removed from the game, prompting a response from the devs.

While the recent Season 3 Reloaded update brought a ton of new additions, changes, and quality of life updates to Warzone, fans are still upset with certain aspects of the popular battle royale.

This time, players have slammed the Radar Jammers, which are primarily problematic on Rebirth Island, given just how much of the map they are able to cover.

While many have straight-up requested the removal of the field upgrade entirely, the devs have revealed that nerfs are on the way.

In a May 27 Reddit thread, a Warzone fan hit out at the field upgrade, in what they claim was a “terrible addition” to the game. “They seemed like a good idea at first, but wow do I hate them,” said the fan.

“First of all they are up constantly and take up too big of an area. It’s not like a somewhat rare thing, they are literally up all the time,” they added. “Secondly, it defeats one of the biggest attractions about Rebirth. When you full kill an enemy, their entire team pings on the map. Now you can’t see them if a jammer is up.

Many were quick to agree, with one fan replying: “They are especially overpowered in Rebirth. It covers so much of the map. Let’s see how long until Raven removes them if they remove them.”

However, as it turns out, the devs have other ideas in mind and won’t be removing the Radar Jammers, and instead will be nerfing them.

“The team is super aware, and we’re working on a fix to improve the player experience,” the developers tweeted in response to complaints.



Hey there! The team is super aware of that, and we’re working on a fix to improve the player experience. Stay tuned 🤙 — BeenoxCODPC (@BeenoxCODPC) May 26, 2022

While there’s no timeline on when we can expect an update to the Radar Jammers, rest assured we know it’s on the way. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later so we can get back to enjoying Rebirth Island.