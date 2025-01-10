Warzone devs finally respond to lobby crashing issue while players demand fix

Warzone developers Raven Software have finally addressed the ongoing issue with lobbies crashing, especially as it pertains to Ranked Play as players have been hit with unwarranted SR losses and timeout penalties.

For those that don’t play much Ranked, you earn Skill Rating points for winning and getting eliminations in Urzikstan, and lose them for different reasons, including a deployment fee and, as is important here, leaving the game before it ends.

So when you leave a Ranked game before you’re eliminated, you both lose SR and get a short suspension during which you can’t load into ranked – and with lobbies crashing, players have been unfairly hit.

Article continues after ad

While it’s not a problem limited to Ranked play, and is affecting matchmaking across all playlists, at least in public playlists you can simply re-load into a new game. In ranked, you don’t have that luxury – and Raven are trying to fix it.

Article continues after ad

“In light of ongoing investigations into players crashing during loading screens, we have temporarily suspended SR and timeout penalties for disconnections from Ranked Play matches,” explained CODUpdates on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

“Please be advised that initial deployment fees remain active, meaning players may still lose SR if they leave a match after the pre-match lobby.”

Warzone players not convinced

While this is a positive change as they seek a permanent fix to the problem, many of the responses were not praising the devs for making this change, but instead frustrated with the state of the game overall.

“Hell yeah,” said one player. “Only 3500 more things to fix and we are good!”

Article continues after ad

Another added: “Don’t worry they’ll come back with a new bundle to sell before they fix it to keep people busy.”

This is in keeping with the current sentiment towards Call of Duty overall, as player count has dropped significantly in recent weeks, and top content creators such as Swagg and Scump stepped away in favor of games like Marvel Rivals.

Article continues after ad

Scump even said that COD is in “the worst state it’s ever been,” a damning verdict from someone that has been playing at the top level for well over a decade.