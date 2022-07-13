Warzone devs finally nerf radar jammers after complaints

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Radar jammer is a controversial field upgrade deemed “overpowered” by the Warzone community. Raven Software heard the complaints and finally announced a nerf.

Radar Jammers scramble mini-maps for 45 seconds and had a radius of 125 meters before the update. Players within the radius cannot use killstreaks, heartbeat sensors, see the circle, or see teammate pings.

The Season 4 update reduced the radar jammer drop rate, but players still believed its radius was too powerful. The radius issue affected players on Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep due to their smaller scale.

Players can breathe a sigh of relief as the Warzone developers announced a reduction to the radar jammer’s radius.

Activision Fortune’s Keep has enjoyed a good reception in CoD Warzone Season 4.

Raven Software confirmed a 20% reduction to the radar jammers’ radius on Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island.

Warzone content creator and former professional player OpTic TeeP responded, “Raven, I am getting jammed way too often on the keep lately. Maybe think about reducing the drop rate; thanks.”

Raven Software also stated that they would continue to monitor engagement and feedback. There could be additional updates to the radar jammer in the future.