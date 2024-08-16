Warzone devs end COR-45 and Renetti’s reign of terror with bugfix patch

The COR-45 and Renetti became the fastest killing weapons in Warzone because of an exploit, forcing Raven Software to respond.

On Aug. 14, CoD content creator JGOD uncovered a glitch that enabled the COR-45 XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit to be equipped on Akimbo weapons.

First introduced in Season 4, the XRK IP-V2 gives the COR-45 a binary trigger, transforming the pistol into a hybrid semi-auto SMG with an increased fire rate. The Conversion Kit is widely regarded as one of the best in the game, and it isn’t supposed to have an Akimbo attachment.

Article continues after ad

So, when players discovered a loophole that made it possible to dual-wield the conversion kit, it became one of the fastest time-to-kill speed weapons in Warzone history.

That trouble doubled when users learned they could also pull off the exploit with the Renetti pistols.

Raven Software caught wind of the trend and patched both exploits.

Before the update, CoD content creator ZLaner showed the devastating pistols in action.

Article continues after ad

Without either weapon being a viable option anymore, it raises the question of what will be the best short-range meta option moving forward.

Article continues after ad

Since the Superi suffered a second consecutive nerf that decreased it’s minimum and short-range damage values as part of the Aug. 6 update, that took the SMG out of the running.

This leaves the Static-HV as the frontrunner. The new Season 5 weapon features a fast fire rate and a large magazine, making it a threat in short and medium-range engagements. In addition, the Static-HV boasts one of the best TTKs on offer.

According to WZ Ranked, the SMG is the most popular weapon in the battle royale, leading the rest of the pack with a staggering 24.5 percent pick rate. The next most popular SMG, the AMR9, only has a six percent pick rate.

Article continues after ad

However, if you want a different weapon to replace the COR-45 and Renetti, check out our guide on the best loadouts in Season 5.