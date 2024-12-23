Warzone devs disable feature after it gave everyone a free wall hack in Ranked

Warzone players can no longer get free wall hacks in ranked mode after Raven Software disabled one of the game’s ping options.

The Ping System was added to Call of Duty for the first time when Warzone first launched in 2020, letting players give their teammates visual and audio cues when enemies are nearby with the press of a button.

There are different types of pings available in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, but arguably the most useful is a live ping, which puts a red marker over an enemy and follows them for a while once they have been tagged.

The live ping feature is still available in multiplayer and Warzone, but is no longer available in Ranked Play: Battle Royale because it was giving players a free wall-hack.

Live pings disabled in Warzone Ranked

Live pings are a powerful tool in Call of Duty because teammates will also see the player you have pinged. Live pings will follow a pinged enemy for a few seconds, so you and your team will be able to see what direction they’re traveling.

While pinging enemies is a skillful tool, the live ping system can go too far, as it shows where an enemy is even if they go behind a wall or another piece of cover. Raven Software has then acknowledged this was too powerful to be used in ranked play in Warzone, saying that it leads to “unfair deaths through walls.”

Now, instead of getting a live ping when spotting an enemy, players will instead receive the standard danger ping. This ping just places a static red marker on the point where the ping was made and can be done normally by double-pressing the ping button on any area whether a player is there or not.

The reaction to the change has been positive among the Warzone community, with content creators like Symfuhny calling the change “fire”, and TrueGameData going further, saying they thought Warzone should “remove all things that can make killcams look like walls from the game to combat misinformation.”

While this is a positive change to balance Warzone Ranked, the game is still struggling with actual cheaters who are using full-blown wall hacks.