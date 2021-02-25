 Warzone devs confirm secret nerfs to Cold War suppressors will be reverted - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone devs confirm secret nerfs to Cold War suppressors will be reverted

Published: 25/Feb/2021 21:47 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 21:56

by Theo Salaun
agency suppressor black ops cold war warzone suppressors secret nerf season 2 raven change
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone will be pleased to know that Season 2’s secret nerfs to the Agency Suppressor and other Black Ops Cold War silencers will be reverted very soon.

As soon as the clock hit zero, tons of Warzone players eagerly logged on for some late-night, Season 2 action. Intrigued by a mysterious ghost ship, an assortment of zombies, new ground loot and two brand-new guns… players became surprised by an unsavory change: weaker Cold War guns.

While the Agency Suppressor was originally weak at range, then buffed to fit in line with Modern Warfare’s Monolithic Suppressor, the attachment’s strength appeared to have been weakened in Season 2.

Murmurings spread around the community quickly, with content creator JGOD then confirming what many had begun suspecting — the Agency Suppressor actually hurts your bullet velocity (again). Fortunately, devs have quickly responded and confirmed that this will be reverted.

As JGOD explores in his video, the new update does ensure that in-game descriptions of attachment values are actually reflective of what they do in the game. So attachments that claim to help bullet velocity will actually do so, which was not the case in the past.

The downside, though, is that this means that the hidden buffs to the Agency Suppressor’s bullet velocity (as seen with the FFAR 1) are now reflective of the attachment information. So, as the game says, bullet velocity is now nerfed.

An immediate detriment, the Monolithic Suppressor was considered the go-to Warzone attachment because velocity buffs ensured players could be more effective at hitting shots on the large map. By reverting the buffs to make the Agency Suppressor similar to Monolithic, the update effectively nerfs all ranged Cold War guns.

As Raven Software tweeted within a day of the new update going live, Agency, Gru and Wrapped Suppressors will be reverted “to their former glory in the next hotfix.” 

This likely means that, in line with the Monolithic Suppressor, these suppressors will enjoy a bullet velocity buff — making them more effective at range and much more viable. 

While it may be frustrating for fans to know that these buffs and nerfs aren’t reflected in the patch notes, one can only hope that the new emphasis on transparency in the in-game attachment descriptions will be reflected in the new hot fix. That could be a huge help, as fans will no longer need to test things out themselves to figure out what attachments truly do.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 9:22

by Andrew Amos
ESL

Share

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Ax1le: 28.5 total kills
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Hobbit: 43.5 total deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points
  • Electronic: 6.5 total assists
    • Over = 95 points
    • Under = 105 points
  • Flamie: 18.5 total headshots
    • Over = 105 points
    • Under = 95 points
  • S1mple: 75.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points

Visit Thrive Fantasy

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Buster: 45.5 total kills
    • Over = 115 points
    • Under = 85 points
  • Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
    • Over = 80 points
    • Under = 120 points
  • Magisk: 9.5 total assists
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points
  • gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

Terms and Conditions of the Thrive Fantasy service apply, for a full list of Terms and Conditions, please visit: https://www.thrivefantasy.com/