Warzone devs confirm secret nerfs to Cold War suppressors will be reverted - Dexerto

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone will be pleased to know that Season 2’s secret nerfs to the Agency Suppressor and other Black Ops Cold War silencers will be reverted very soon.

As soon as the clock hit zero, tons of Warzone players eagerly logged on for some late-night, Season 2 action. Intrigued by a mysterious ghost ship, an assortment of zombies, new ground loot and two brand-new guns… players became surprised by an unsavory change: weaker Cold War guns.

While the Agency Suppressor was originally weak at range, then buffed to fit in line with Modern Warfare’s Monolithic Suppressor, the attachment’s strength appeared to have been weakened in Season 2.

Murmurings spread around the community quickly, with content creator JGOD then confirming what many had begun suspecting — the Agency Suppressor actually hurts your bullet velocity (again). Fortunately, devs have quickly responded and confirmed that this will be reverted.

As JGOD explores in his video, the new update does ensure that in-game descriptions of attachment values are actually reflective of what they do in the game. So attachments that claim to help bullet velocity will actually do so, which was not the case in the past.

Read more: How to get Yellow Access Cards in Warzone and what they do

The downside, though, is that this means that the hidden buffs to the Agency Suppressor’s bullet velocity (as seen with the FFAR 1) are now reflective of the attachment information. So, as the game says, bullet velocity is now nerfed.

An immediate detriment, the Monolithic Suppressor was considered the go-to Warzone attachment because velocity buffs ensured players could be more effective at hitting shots on the large map. By reverting the buffs to make the Agency Suppressor similar to Monolithic, the update effectively nerfs all ranged Cold War guns.

🛠️We will be returning the Agency/GRU/Wrapped Suppressors to their former glory in the next hotfix. #Warzone — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 25, 2021

As Raven Software tweeted within a day of the new update going live, Agency, Gru and Wrapped Suppressors will be reverted “to their former glory in the next hotfix.”

This likely means that, in line with the Monolithic Suppressor, these suppressors will enjoy a bullet velocity buff — making them more effective at range and much more viable.

While it may be frustrating for fans to know that these buffs and nerfs aren’t reflected in the patch notes, one can only hope that the new emphasis on transparency in the in-game attachment descriptions will be reflected in the new hot fix. That could be a huge help, as fans will no longer need to test things out themselves to figure out what attachments truly do.