Warzone devs confirm nerfs for DMR, dual Diamattis & other weapons coming soon - Dexerto

 Warzone devs confirm nerfs for DMR, dual Diamattis & other weapons coming soon
Warzone devs confirm nerfs for DMR, dual Diamattis & other weapons coming soon

Published: 5/Jan/2021 23:05

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Raven Software, the developers who are currently in charge of Call of Duty: Warzone, have announced that they’re working on nerfs for several weapons from Black Ops Cold War, including the controversial DMR 14 tactical rifle, dual-wield Diamatti pistols, and more.

If you have touched Warzone even once since the launch of Season 1 and its integration with Black Ops Cold War, then you should be all too familiar with the DMR 14, a tactical rifle introduced in this year’s title.

Arguably the most overpowered weapon to be added to Warzone since the battle royale’s launch back in March, the DMR has dominated Verdansk and Rebirth Island in an almost unprecedented fashion, leading to a virtually unified outcry from the player-base begging the developers to nerf it.

Well, that day is finally near, as Raven confirmed on January 5 that they are working on balancing adjustments for the tactical rifle, as well as the dual-wield Diamattis, Type 63, and Mac 10.

Furthermore, the devs confirmed in a separate tweet that these changes will be exclusive to Warzone, meaning that the weapons will not be adjusted in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

This makes sense since there’s generally not been any major complaints about any of the four guns in multiplayer. In fact, none of them are even considered to be part of the BOCW meta at this point.

As of now, there’s no official release date set for this weapon tuning patch, although the likeliest is probably Thursday, January 7, which is when the next playlist update for Warzone is expected to go live.

As always, we will continue to provide you with the latest information, so make sure to check back here regularly

Call of Duty

Controversial Warzone companion app makes big changes to stop SBMM exploits

Published: 5/Jan/2021 14:24

by Connor Bennett
Modern Warfare characters battling in a train station in Warzone
Activision

The controversial Warzone companion app that showed players the K/D’s and detailed stats of everyone in their lobby has made a number of changes in response to claims that it was ruining the battle royale.

Like many other multiplayer games, Call of Duty Warzone has been plagued with complaints and issues surrounding skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – and after the Black Ops Cold War integration, it’s still a major issue.

The debate about SBMM was intensified further when some PC players started using an unofficial Warzone companion app as a way to find if there were cheaters in their game. However, the app allowed users to get a detailed overview of the other teams and players in their lobby before the game started, so they could pick and choose who they wanted to play against.

Some players claimed that the app had gone beyond just outing cheaters and was “ruining” the game altogether. Though, the app’s creators have stepped in and made some changes. 

Warzone companion app showing stats of a lobby
Twitter: ModernWarzone
The companion app allowed PC players to see incredibly detailed stats in Warzone lobbies.

According to Eurogamer, the team behind the app – COD Stats – rolled out a patch on January 4, making it so that certain stats would no longer show up until after the pre-match warm-up period had ended.

Previously, the stats would be available during the warm-up period, so players could duck out pretty quickly if they didn’t like what they were up against. Users could also report potential cheaters before a game, but this is now not possible.

Dmitry Shymko, the owner of the app and COD Stats site, told Eurogamer that the app had been intended to be used as a tool to “help the community” and “highlight” cheaters. “What is a bit sad is most of the discussion is focused on finding ways to abuse but not about the advantages and positive sides of the app,” he said. 

Though it has been changed, the app is not going away. Shymko added that he and his team will still be taking on feedback to develop the app moving forward.

Whether or not the app continues to be a hot button topic for Warzone players after its changes, however, remains to be seen.