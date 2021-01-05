Warzone devs confirm nerfs for DMR, dual Diamattis & other weapons coming soon - Dexerto

Raven Software, the developers who are currently in charge of Call of Duty: Warzone, have announced that they’re working on nerfs for several weapons from Black Ops Cold War, including the controversial DMR 14 tactical rifle, dual-wield Diamatti pistols, and more.

If you have touched Warzone even once since the launch of Season 1 and its integration with Black Ops Cold War, then you should be all too familiar with the DMR 14, a tactical rifle introduced in this year’s title.

Arguably the most overpowered weapon to be added to Warzone since the battle royale’s launch back in March, the DMR has dominated Verdansk and Rebirth Island in an almost unprecedented fashion, leading to a virtually unified outcry from the player-base begging the developers to nerf it.

Well, that day is finally near, as Raven confirmed on January 5 that they are working on balancing adjustments for the tactical rifle, as well as the dual-wield Diamattis, Type 63, and Mac 10.

Don't fret! We've heard you and a balance update is coming soon to address concerns about the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols. ⚖️⏲️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 5, 2021

Furthermore, the devs confirmed in a separate tweet that these changes will be exclusive to Warzone, meaning that the weapons will not be adjusted in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

This makes sense since there’s generally not been any major complaints about any of the four guns in multiplayer. In fact, none of them are even considered to be part of the BOCW meta at this point.

As of now, there’s no official release date set for this weapon tuning patch, although the likeliest is probably Thursday, January 7, which is when the next playlist update for Warzone is expected to go live.

