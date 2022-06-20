Warzone devs confirm Fortune’s Keep will be part of a map rotation in Season 4

Ryan Lemay . 11 minutes ago

Raven Software alleviated the fear of Warzone fans by confirming that Rebirth Island will remain after the introduction of Fortunes Keep— but a map rotation in the final week of Season 4 spices things up.

When the new Warzone map Fortune’s Keep was initially revealed, fans were worried that Rebirth Island may be removed from the game.

On June 16, developers confirmed that “operations will be temporarily halted on Rebirth Island at next season’s launch but will return shortly.”

Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 spans a five-week period and the Warzone developers revealed a map rotation system for the final week that mirrors an Apex Legends innovation.

Smugglers Cove is one of the many main POIs in Fortunes Keep.

Fortunes Keep and Rebirth Island will rotate daily

Raven Software released a blog on June 20, that goes over everything players need to know before jumping into Fortune’s Keep.

The developers also tweeted out a playlist roadmap for Season 4 as seen below.

Rebirth Island will be removed from the playlist rotation on June 22 but will return for the remainder of Season 4 on June 30.

The final week of Season 4 adds an interesting wrinkle to the Warzone map rotation. Starting on July 21, Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will rotate at 10 a.m. PST each day.

This will mark the first time in Warzone’s history that the developers test out a map rotation system. Apex Legends currently rotates between its map pool of Storm Point, Olympus, and World’s Edge.

Activision Warzone Pacific Season 4 is delivering heaps of exciting new content for players

Currently, In Apex Legends public matches, the map is rotated every 60-90 minutes. A map rotation keeps content fresh and ensures that there will not be a split in the player base.

It will be interesting to see if this is a test run for Raven Software and a possible hint at a possible Warzone 2 feature.