Warzone devs admit “misstep” as Floof Fury skin is removed

An artist accused Activision of plagiarizing their work for the Floof Fury Warzone skin. Now, the developers have admitted their wrongdoing and removed the skin from the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone embraces ambitious crossovers for its in-game cosmetics. Season 4 Reloaded introduced T-800 and T-1000 Terminator operator skins.

The Warzone developers previously added Godzilla and King Kong operator skins in Season 3.

Initially, a Samoyed skin was intended to release with the Season 4 Reloaded update, but Activision caught flack for copying the skin from an artist. A representative from Activision finally stepped forward and admitted the “misstep.”

Activision Warzone added two Terminator skins in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Activision apologizes for Floof Fury skin

CoD player and Artist Saillin accused the Warzone developers of copying their original concept posted to ArtStation in 2019.

Saillin pointed out the similarities between their concept and the Warzone skin. The outfit, scarf, and satchel on the hip all resembled Saillin’s original design.

The artist tweeted, “as an individual artist, I can only do so much, and I have to speak out about this to stop this happening again in the future”.

Activision heard the community outcry and issued the following response: “We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation.

“We love the Loyal Samoyed, but regrettably, we erred in our process and have removed this imagery from the game. We apologize for the misstep.”

As of writing, Saillin has not responded to Activision’s statement.