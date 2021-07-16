Warzone devs address unlimited Dead Silence exploit ruining matches

Warzone devs have finally implemented a temporary fix for the unlimited Dead Silence exploit that was taking over Verdansk and making players impossible to hear.

There’s been a constant debate within the Warzone community about the power of Dead Silence and whether it deserves to be in the game.

While supporters of the field upgrade say that it counters campers, players that dislike it claim it’s incredibly overpowered and broken in certain scenarios.

So, when Raven Software announced in the Season 4 Reloaded patch that the High Alert perk was going to be changed to provide a counter to Dead Silence, the community was over the moon.

However, shortly after the update, an exploit allowing players to infinitely activate the field upgrade surfaced in-game, forcing the devs to take immediate action.

Warzone devs temporarily fix unlimited Dead Silence bug

Following the Season 4 Reloaded update, players realized that if they switch their field upgrade to Dead Silence in the pre-game lobby at the correct moment, their footsteps would be permanently silent through the entire match.

As the exploit was incredibly easy to perform, it wasn’t long before countless players began abusing the bug in-game.

Luckily, the issue was brought to Raven’s attention fairly quickly and they were able to implement a temporary fix.

Rather than removing the exploit completely, the devs decided to disable the pre-match lobby loadout selection, making it impossible to abuse the Dead Silence bug.

❗We have pushed an update to remove the pre-match lobby Loadout selection. Players will no longer begin a match with their Loadouts. This also resolves an issue with infinite Dead Silence in core BR modes. We will re-enable this feature at a later date. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 15, 2021

Although the pre-match lobby loadout selection is a convenient feature for players, it’s definitely something the community can do without for a while.

It’s not known how long this quality of life feature will be disabled, it all depends on whether Raven can address the bug directly.

On the positive side, at least players can hear each other’s footsteps again and don’t have to worry about being killed seemingly out of the blue.