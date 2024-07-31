Warzone devs accidentally give meta pistol insane buff

The COR-45 pistol was nerfed in Season 5 before being buffed again just a week later, following player complaints. However, developer Raven Software may have accidentally given it far more of a buff than intended, potentially birthing a new Warzone meta.

The COR-45 is the first pistol players unlock, and it received a huge rate of fire nerf at the start of Season 5. This made it much less effective, especially when trying to regain against players who already have their loadouts.

Realizing that they may have gone overboard, Raven buffed the COR-45 in the July 30 update, giving it a faster rate of fire than even before it was first nerfed. However, they may have inadvertently made one attachment way more powerful than intended, increasing the rate of fire by over 700%.

The COR-45’s XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit makes the gun fully automatic, and while the base gun received a strong rate of fire buff, it can now shoot full-auto at 3750 RPM, up from the base 450 RPM.

Raven were clearly quick to realize their mistake, as the Conversion Kit can now no longer be equipped to the pistol — but there is a workaround.

If you have a COR-45 blueprint that already uses the attachment, either from a Store bundle or the Battle Pass (not a Custom Mod), then you’ll still be able to use the buffed kit and pick whichever other attachments you like.

At the time of writing, only two blueprints utilize the Conversion Kit: Cork and Screw, from the Season 4 Battle Pass, and the Desert Maula, part of the Dune Part Two: Paul Atreides bundle.

It’s worth noting that the blueprint won’t even show the Conversion Kit attachment slot when you’re creating the class, but it will still be on the gun when you load in.

That means you can still mow down opponents in Warzone, be it battle royale or resurgence, and even take it into Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer if you really want to give the gun a good run.