Warzone developers respond to 'unbreakable' Gas Mask bug

Infinity Ward are working on fixing a major Warzone bug with the notorious Gas Masks, which, in a rare glitch, become totally invulnerable.

Verdansk’s inevitable circle collapse catches even the best of us off-guard in Warzone. Luckily, players can equip themselves with Gas Masks to avoid taking any damage.

While the animation when equipping the mask has come under scrutiny in the past, the most recent glitch to come into the spotlight is ruining endgame scenarios.

Essentially, players can randomly stumble across an ‘unbreakable’ Gas Mask which grants them permanent immunity from the toxic effects of the gas, as both Vikram 'Vikkstar' Singh Barn and Thomas 'Tommey' Trewren discovered.

While the exact cause of the bug isn’t known, some players have theorized that interacting with loot at the exact moment the mask is about to break is at the root of the issue.

Of course, any player that manages to come across the bug is given a free win, as all they need to do is run into the toxic smog while their foes perish.

So, given the game-breaking nature of the bug, Infinity Ward are on the case. On June 10, the Warzone devs opened a Trello ticket on their Issue Tracker, which is now labeled ‘In Progress.’

Per their tracker, it also looks like a fix is imminent for the infamous placebo weapon glitch, where players see the incorrect model for the gun they’re picking up from the ground.

While this doesn’t point towards an exact date for the fixes, it provides a glimmer of hope that a degree of normality will return across all Warzone games.