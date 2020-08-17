Warzone dev responds to fence glitch letting players see through cover

Infinity Ward have responded to another frustrating glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone, which sees a tarpaulin-covered fence being completely see through from one side.

Despite it's popularity, Warzone faces two major challenges: cheaters and bugs. While Infinity Ward continue to do their best to reduce the glitches and inconsistencies, they seem to be fighting a losing battle.

We saw a swift patch for the infamous 'demon gun' glitch but a host of new issues have emerged in the meantime. One focuses on textures and layers not registering properly in Verdansk, seeing players lose weapons and cash randomly.

Shared to Reddit on August 17, u/Blaighk shed light on a glitch that allows players on one side of a fence to see and shoot through it no issue. From the other side, however, it is covered in tarpaulin and players cannot see through to the other side at all.

Needless to say, this provides a monumental advantage to players on the favorable side of the fence.

Attached was a clip of the Redditor in an engagement around Verdansk's Hospital. An enemy drops down from the rooftop and behind an opaque fence, but still manages to shoot and eliminate the player. The killcam tells a completely different story, seeing the enemy drop behind a transparent fence.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward's Art Director, Joel Emslie, was on hand to respond. He simply said: "I'm bugging now. Thank you for posting."

He did not provide any more details, for example on a time-scale, but the severity of the glitch likely means we will see a swift update soon.

It's probably a case of visual inconsistencies, but it certainly tips the balance of gunfights in one player's favor. We will update you when the glitch is fixed in a future patch.