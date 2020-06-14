Warzone dev explains why Plunder was removed and confirms return

Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward's Co-Design Director of Multiplayer, has provided a positive update for Warzone players hoping to see the return of Plunder modes, confirming they were only removed temporarily.

Plunder is a a variant mode in Call of Duty: Warzone. As opposed to normal modes, where the cloud of toxic gas slowly engulfs the map and forces players towards an end-zone, Plunder is entirely based on collecting as much cash as you can.

When one team reaches $1,000,000, a two minute timer is triggered, giving players a final period to get as much cash as they can. However, despite its popularity, it was removed from Warzone with the Season 4 launch.

The removal has caused consternation among some players, many of whom have expressed desires to see it return. On June 13, one Twitter user said: "Where did Plunder / Blood Money go? It's the only game mode that me and my friends play and we were chasing 300 plunder wins this weekend!"

There have also been many frustrated posts on Reddit, with people echoing this sentiment. One Redditor said: "Seriously who thought it was a good idea to completely remove plunder from the game? I have so much fun playing plunder and now I seen they took it out the game completely, stop f**king with the playlists nobody asked for you to remove".

Thankfully, Infinity Ward's Joe Cecot was on hand to provide some positive news to fans who want to see it return, explaining that it was only removed to make room for other modes and the free MP weekend currently taking place.

"It will be back soon," he confirmed. "Just made room for MP trial and Warzone Rumble. I love it too :)".

While Cecot did not provide a timescale on Plunder's return, June 16 appears a likely date at the moment. Most Modern Warfare patches go live on Tuesdays, and this date would also allow time for the free multiplayer weekend to wrap up.