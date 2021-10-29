Warzone demon reveals underrated MP7 loadout with faster TTK than OTs 9

The Warzone close-range meta has been dominated by the OTs 9 but this demon on Rebirth Island reveals an underrated MP7 loadout with a faster TTK.

When it comes to Warzone, customization is one of the biggest aspects of the game as there are over 100 weapons in the game.

While certain weapons are better than others, players still have the option to use off-meta guns and build the perfect loadout.

This YouTuber does just that in his latest video, revealing that the Modern Warfare MP7 is actually a menace on Rebirth Island.

Warzone demon reveals insane Rebirth Island MP7 loadout

As seen in the picture above, this MP7 is a lot different than other submachine guns. Here are the attachments:

Advertisement

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Warzone YouTuber, Klubo, claims that this class is one of the best on Rebirth Island right now and is really good at downing enemies up close.

The Merc Foregrip paired up with the No Stock creates the perfect balance. The grip gives the MP7 great recoil control but slows down the ADS time. However, the stock gives the weapons faster movement and ADS speed to counteract this.

In his YouTube video, Klubo goes full demon mode, dropping 37 kills with this loadout. His gameplay shows the diversity in this weapon as it shreds up close and can hang in long-range gunfights.

Advertisement

When taking his loadout and comparing it to the meta OTs 9 loadout, you can see where the TTK lines up against it.

According to TrueGameData, this MP7 dominates from 10 meters and closer. While the OTs have more longevity in the medium range, the MP7 has a better TTK when up close and personal.

The MP7 has way less fall-off damage within 10 meters, which can make it a lot more viable than the OTs 9, especially when constantly taking gunfights on Rebirth Island.

Even with Vanguard integration Rebirth Island is here to stay so next time you drop into the fast-paced map, you may want to give this MP7 a go and see if you can drop a personal record.