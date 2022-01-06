Warzone demon JoeWo reveals underrated loadout to dethrone MP-40 meta

The Warzone Pacific close-range meta has been dominated by the MP-40, but JoeWo has revealed an underrated and unique build that turns an assault rifle into a deadly SMG loadout.

With Vanguard integration, Warzone received over 40 new weapons into its arsenal. These guns can have 10 attachments each which leads to endless loadout combinations.

This has streamers like JoeWo trying to come up with the best build possible and his latest hybrid creation turns the Volk into a close-range menace that could overthrow the popular MP-40.

JoeWo reveals Warzone SMG loadout for Volk

As seen in the picture, JoeWo takes this assault rifle and uses attachments that make this gun extremely mobile like a submachine gun.

Here is every attachment he uses:

Muzzle: Recoil Boosted

Recoil Boosted Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: SA Converted

SA Converted Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 7.62 Russian Gorenko 40 Round Mags

7.62 Russian Gorenko 40 Round Mags Ammo Type: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: On-Hand

For those wondering how this is a SMG build, it’s due to the combination of SA Converted and the Fabric Grip. These two attachments give the Volk insane sprint to fire time, as well as hipfire accuracy.

In his gameplay, the movement king, JoeWo shows just how slippery you can be on the map with this loadout. The Volk, which is usually known for medium-range gunfights, is destroying enemies up close just like the MP-40.

According to WZRanked, the MP-40 currently ranks as the most picked weapon in all of Warzone but JoeWo sniffs a nerf coming in the future. He said, “This gun [Volk] felt insane as a sub… and when that [MP-40] gets nerfed, I really do think this Volk secondary will be meta.”

Warzone devs did announce that “many updates” are in the works and will be coming in the near future, so this could certainly shift the meta and see the likes of the Volk rise from 52nd most picked, to the top 10.