Warzone demon Booya breaks out new MW AUG loadout to dominate Rebirth

One of Warzone’s greatest Rebirth Island players, Faze Booya, has finally hopped on the Modern Warfare AUG train and brought a new loadout that is perfect – despite the gun’s low ammo capacity.

Rebirth Island stars around the world have definitely checked out a loadout or two from Booya. The Nuke Squad member is considered one of the great Rebirth players and is always bringing meta loadouts to the mode.

Whether it’s an Iron Trails class for competitive players or even a classic Nail Gun, he is finding unique weapons to clap enemies with on the fast-paced map.

While many in the community got on the MW AUG wave back in October of 2021, Booya never liked that gun until now.

Booya reveals Modern Warfare AUG loadout for Rebirth

If you’re just looking for the new loadout and want to hop straight into a game, then we have listed Booya’s setup down below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 5.56 NATO 60 Round Drums

5.56 NATO 60 Round Drums Perk: Sleight of Hand

The big change with this setup is the use of the Commando Foregrip, which extremely helps the weapon’s recoil control. He also uses Sleight of Hand and Booya thinks is this vital for the build since it only has 30 bullets in a clip.

He shows off this mechanic in a YouTube video, and to no surprise he makes it look like one of the best guns in the game.

With the AR bullet attachment, this gun is effective in short-to-medium range, which makes it a great option for a primary gun on the smaller map. Booya pairs it up with the Kar98k to create a deadly duo on the island.

So, next time you hop into a Rebirth game or even Iron Trials, give this a shot and see if it’s as dominant as advertised.