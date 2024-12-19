Warzone Dec 19 update patch notes: Audio adjustments & weapon restriction changes

In a minor update, Warzone addressed audio concerns, lifted restrictions on two weapons, and fixed several bugs.

Among other issues, Warzone players specifically pointed out audio as a massive problem at launch because it was too difficult to hear enemy footsteps. On November 15, the battle royale development team vowed to address concerns.

Raven Software followed through on that promise and released an update that improved audio occlusion, enemy footsteps, and ascender and parachute audio. The devs assured fans that this patch was the first of several steps to get audio into a better place.

Article continues after ad

This most recent update also improves audio quality, as players should have an easier time differentiating between their own and enemy footsteps. In addition, the surrounding environment no longer interferes as much when trying to hear an enemy.

This update also introduces the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle, and adds back the Saug Akimbo attachment and COR 45 pistol after they were temporarily removed due to the weapons being too powerful.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump into everything else that changed.

Article continues after ad

Activision If you’re moving, you’re losing.

Here are the complete patch notes for the battle royale update.

Weapons

The AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle is now available.

Restricted the AMR Mod 4 CHF Barrel Attachment.

Removed restriction on COR 45 Pistol.

Removed restriction on Saug Akimbo Attachment.

Audio

Reduced environmental reverb effects across all player, friendly and enemy footsteps.

Reduced volume of first-person player footsteps.

Increased volume of enemy footsteps.

Bug fixes

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to use unintended Perks. We are continuing to investigate an unrelated issue with the Ghost Perk.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Urzikstan allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue in Holiday Rush where Santa was unable to aim at lower elevations.

That’s everything we know about this update. For more, check out information about the latest Warzone player count dip as player patience grows thin.